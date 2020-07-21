Great Deals During Lands’ End National Backpack Day

Sponsored Content by Lands’ End

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year for kids, back to school shopping! And that shouldn’t change just because we don’t know yet what the new school year will look like. Whether they’ll be in class, online or a mix of the two, kids look forward to this summer rite of passage.

And backpacks are the most important piece of the back-to-school puzzle. More than just book bags these days, they’ve become a fun part of our culture, allowing kids to express their flair for fashion and personality with the ability to customize them with names, fun phrases, prints and colors.

