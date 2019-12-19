Gourmet Dog Treats for Your Pup Help Give Back to Shelter Pups

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

As we prepare our holiday meals, why not include your four legged friend in on the fun! The Cakehound is teaming up with Stop the Suffering Animal Rescue of Ohio to help you indulge your pup and shelter pups.

Order a gourmet, pet friendly holiday meal and a portion of proceeds will go to provide a special meal to dogs in the shelter. Check out the video for all the details PLUS to see adorable adoptable June.

WEBSITE: Rascal Animal Hospital

Stop the Suffering

The Cakehound

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

