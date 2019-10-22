Got Stuff? Get Help!

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by DownSize Columbus

You may no longer need that curio cabinet with the hand-carved angels but that doesn’t mean someone else doesn’t want it!

When you tackle the enormous job of moving and downsizing, you definitely need a plan for all your stuff.

And why not make a little cash on some of it!

Join a free seminar to learn about how to start the process of downsizing.

WEBSITE: DownSize Columbus

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools