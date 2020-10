Sponsored Content by Goodwill Columbus Workforce Development

We love this fact, every 38 seconds of every business day someone gets a job with help from Goodwill Industries International.

The non-profit known for their stores has ventured into the world of employment by helping meet the needs of today’s job seekers, and that’s no easy task.

We get more info on their workforce development program.

WEBSITE: Goodwill Columbus

Goodwill Computer Lab Sign-Up