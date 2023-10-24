Sponsor: BBB of Central Ohio

Starting a business of any kind is a massive achievement. Doing so while also establishing your brand, creating a high level of character and building a connection to the community, well, that deserves an award!

The BBB of Central Ohio’s annual awards ceremony was held last week- among the accolades is one called The Spark Award- recognizing owners 35 and under, or those whose business has been operating less than three years. Two such winners were Abundant You Chiropractic & Wellness, and WayMakers Restoration