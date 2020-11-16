Go on an Adventure in Columbus and Experience Moxy

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Experience Columbus

Going on a long distance trip is becoming more and more dicey; as we know there are a handful of states beyond our borders that have higher COVID infections than Ohio.

At the same time, pandemic fatigue is real, leaving many people feeling mentally drained.

So have you considered a short stay-cation?

Experience Columbus’ “Live Forward Pledge” is a way to uncover exciting, local destinations with your fun, and safety, in mind.

WEBSITE: Experience Columbus Live Forward

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools