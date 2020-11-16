Go on an Adventure in Columbus and Experience Moxy

Sponsored Content by Experience Columbus

Going on a long distance trip is becoming more and more dicey; as we know there are a handful of states beyond our borders that have higher COVID infections than Ohio.

At the same time, pandemic fatigue is real, leaving many people feeling mentally drained.

So have you considered a short stay-cation?

Experience Columbus’ “Live Forward Pledge” is a way to uncover exciting, local destinations with your fun, and safety, in mind.

