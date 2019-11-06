1  of  2
Live Now
Jerod Smalley and Coach Conley preview OSU vs. Maryland Jurors begin deliberating in sentencing phase of Quentin Smith trial

Give Your Home an Air Quality Check

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by EverDry Waterproofing

On average, Americans spend 90% of their time indoors!

That’s why it’s imperative you try to keep that air as clean as possible. And that starts with knowing your air quality.

EverDry Waterproofing has a simple way to do just that.

WEBSITE: EverDry Waterproofing

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools