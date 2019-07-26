Give Every Child the Chance to Smile

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by GSK

Smile Train is an international children’s charity that supports 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children globally.

They are partnering with GSK at Meijer stores to raise much needed funds. Your purchase will help a child smile.

WEBSITE: GSK Smiles

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools