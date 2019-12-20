Getting Holiday Glam and Finding the Perfect Gifts

Sponsored Content by CandaceCorey.com

Whether you’re rushing from work to parties or still need gift ideas, we have a range of products to make the holiday season a breeze.

From makeup changes on the go to hostess gifts, check out some ideas to keep everyone happy.

WEBSITE: Mood Editing Cosmetics

Wisconsin Cheese

Burlington

Candace Corey

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



