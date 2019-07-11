Get Ready to Rev Your Engine at This Year’s Goodguys PPG Nationals

Sponsored Content by Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

“Cool cars, cool people and good times.”

That’s the simplest way to describe the Goodguys PPG Nationals car show.

Now in it’s 22nd year, they’re calling this year “the big one” for good reason. Check out the video for all the details.

The show runs July 12-14 at the Ohio Expo Center.

WEBSITE: Goodguys Rod & Custom Association: PPG Nationals

