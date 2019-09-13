Get Organized Under the Kitchen Sink

Sponsored Content by Shelf Genie of Columbus

Does the cabinet below your kitchen sink look like it’s holding everything but the kitchen sink? It’s one of those common catch all spaces where you store anything and can find nothing.

Shelf Genie of Columbus will customize a glide out shelving unit to fit around your plumbing and use that space wisely.

WEBSITE: ShelfGenie of Columbus

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



