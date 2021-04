Sponsored Content by Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP)

You are in charge of your health care. But that doesn’t mean you won’t have questions along the way.

And if you are one of those adults that qualifies for both Medicare and Medicaid, there is a program in Ohio aiming to help you navigate it all.

Here’s more on My Care Ohio.

WEBSITE: Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP)