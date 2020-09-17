Get a Scoop of Frozen Custard and Help American Farmers

Sponsored Content by Culver’s

The early stages of the pandemic served as a wakeup call for us all. We weren’t used to grocery shelves being empty along with limited meat and produce departments. America’s farmers have worked tirelessly to meet the need and while we all look forward to the day the pandemic is behind us, the challenge for tomorrow’s farmers continues.

Consider this; one U.S. farm feeds an estimated 166 people annually in America and abroad, but with the global population expected to increase from 7.6 billion to 9.8 billion by 2050, the worlds’ farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced.

Thousands of agriculture students are working on answers, but they need our help. So, on Thursday, September 24 Culver’s is holding its 6th annual Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day to support their efforts. Guests can purchase a fresh Frozen Custard at participating restaurants for just $1 and all the proceeds will go directly to local FFA chapters or other local agricultural education organizations.

WEBSITE: Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project