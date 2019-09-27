Get a Safer Night’s Sleep

Sponsored Content by Nonprofit CertiPUR-US program

There’s a lot of information available about safe sleep for babies —which is so important— but what about safe sleep for the rest of us? After all, when you’re asleep, it’s a potentially vulnerable time.

But it turns out there are concrete steps we can take to sleep more safely —and that can help us sleep more soundly.

WEBSITE: CertiPUR-US Safer Sleep

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

