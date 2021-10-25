Sponsored Content by Sport Clips, VFW

To you, it could be just a haircut. But, to a vet it could mean so much more.



Sport Clips has been helping the VFW since 2007. Their scholarship program has helped thousands of veterans get the education they need to succeed once they have left the service.

Between now and November 13th Sport Clips will be taking donations in their more than 1,800 shops nationwide. 100% of those donations go directly to the scholarship program.

The program has awarded more than 2,050 scholarships totaling more than $9.2 million: most of those funds coming directly from donations from Sport Clips clients.

