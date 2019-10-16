Genomic Testing Critical for Advancing and Optimizing Cancer Care

Sponsored Content by Foundation Medicine, Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance

57 new cancer therapies for 89 indications have been approved by the FDA in just the past five years, with some drugs treating multiple types of tumors. But in order to take advantage of many of the new and emerging cancer treatments, patients need to have a genomic test, yet nearly two-thirds of patients are not getting tested, despite that these test results provide physicans and patients with information that helps optimize their care and make the most informed treatment decisions.

Genomic testing evaluates mutations, or biomarkers, that are unique to each person’s cancer that are causing the cancer to develop and grow. Many targeted therapies or immunotherapies rely on biomarkers to help determine the potential for response, which can only be accomplished with genomic testing.

When conducted at the time of a cancer diagnosis, genomic testing can provide more personalized treatment planning and change the course of treatment instead of first following decades-old regimens and then only seeking more information after these treatments don’t work. Yet, for an advanced cancer patient, time is often a critical factor.

