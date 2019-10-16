Generation T Movement Seeks to Fill the Skilled Trades Gap Growing in America

Sponsored Content by Lowe’s

Analysts predict more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will remain open by 2028 as the labor gap widens and generations of skilled trade workers retire. A recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders revealed that 69 percent of its members were already experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers.

Professional trades are an essential part of America’s future. If the existing skilled trade gap isn’t filled, businesses, homes and communities suffer. The good news: Exposing young people to trade education early and encouraging students to explore career options beyond four-year degree programs will help fill this gap.

Led by home improvement retailer Lowe’s, more than 60 organizations recently united to announce Generation T, a movement intended to help fill the skilled trade gap. Generation T is committed to rebuilding and changing public perceptions of the skilled trades in America.

WEBSITE: We Are Generation T

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

