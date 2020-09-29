Gearing Up for Cold & Flu Season: Registered Dietitian Shares How to Support Immune Health

Sponsored Content by Abbott

In a typical year, more than 35 million Americans will come down with the flu. Combined with other viruses, this fall could shape up to be a serious health challenge. That’s why it’s essential right now to adopt a two-part wellness strategy that can help serve as a strong line of defense for you and your family.

Practicing CDC-recommended illness prevention safeguards, such as safe social distancing, hand washing, mask usage and early flu vaccination.

And staying healthy this season by adopting an immune-friendly diet and workout routine.

