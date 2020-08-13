Gear to Get Kids Excited About a Return to School, Whatever That May Look Like

Sponsored Content by Dick’s Sporting Goods

We don’t know exactly how this next school year will play out, which is why it’s more important than ever to give kids a sense of normalcy and something to get excited about… and picking their back-to-school outfits should do the trick.

Kids look forward to showing off their cool new outfits and gear when class is back in session and this year will be no exception! In fact, they may be even more excited given they’ve been separated from their school friends for so long.

TV personality, lifestyle guru and mom of two, Kia Malone, is teaming with DICK’S Sporting Goods to show the hottest trends, must-have styles and most importantly for parents…the deals!

