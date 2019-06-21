From Service to Sales, Buckeye Nissan Donates to Stuff the Backpack

Sponsored Content by Buckeye Nissan/Georgesville Nissan

A great incentive for anyone in need of an oil change or a new car!

All month long Buckeye Nissan and Georgesville Nissan is teaming up with NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack and donating a portion of proceeds from every car sold & every car serviced.

WEBSITE: Buckeye Nissan Stuff the Backpack

NBC4 Stuff the Backpack

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

