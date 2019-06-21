From Service to Sales, Buckeye Nissan Donates to Stuff the Backpack

Sponsored Content by Buckeye Nissan/Georgesville Nissan

A great incentive for anyone in need of an oil change or a new car!

All month long Buckeye Nissan and Georgesville Nissan is teaming up with NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack and donating a portion of proceeds from every car sold & every car serviced.

