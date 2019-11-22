From Food to Fitness, Get an Inside Look at a New Memory Care Center in Worthington

Sponsored Content by Kemper House Worthington

There is a new name in memory care in Central Ohio. Just this fall, Kemper House Worthington opened its doors on Proprietors Rd.

From the food to the fitness, they are promising to change the way the industry operates, one person and one brain at a time.

