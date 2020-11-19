From Digestion to Immune Support: Doctor Shares Tips to Nourish Baby’s Developing Systems

Sponsored Content by Gerber

“Gut Health” has become a sort of buzz phrase as researchers continue to learn more about the importance of the microbiota in our midsections. And, while adults are catching on to the benefits of a healthy gut, doctors have a message for parents: gut health begins at birth.

Scientists suggest that the first 2-3 years of life are critical for developing healthy systems, and digestion of nutrients, immune system response and brain function are all linked to gut health. This means that ensuring that balance of good bacteria in those tiny tummies does a lot more than just promote digestive comfort.

