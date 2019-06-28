Fresh and Flavorful Summer Meals

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Nakano Rice Vinegar

Fresh and flavorful meals is what it’s all about, and during the summer we’ve got an abundance of ingredients at our fingertips.

The trick is knowing how to prepare them. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn has some ideas even the most inexperienced cook can put together.

WEBSITE: Nutrition by Mia
Nakano Rice Vinegar

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools