In regards to coronavirus, we often talk about the most vulnerable, those with compromised immune systems. And those undergoing cancer treatment top that list.

Locally, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio is an invaluable free resource for patients, survivors and caregivers.

So what do their services look like today? And who can take advantage?

Robyn learned more about their virtual sessions, which includes a demo for at-home chair yoga.

WEBSITE: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio