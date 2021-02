Sponsored Content by African American Male Wellness Agency

More than 30 years after the HIV and Aids pandemic of the 1980’s, there are still sobering statistics about the rate of infections.

The highest at-risk group by far, is black men. One in 20 are considered at risk.

It’s why the African American Male Wellness Agency is having it’s annual HIV and Aids testing event.

