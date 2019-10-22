Free Financial Seminar from the African American Male Wellness Initiative

The National African American Male Wellness Initiative and Walk began in 2004 to raise awareness for men’s health and help them live longer, healthier lives.

The organization has expanded it’s efforts to help these men in other aspects of life.

This Thursday, October 24 from 6-8 they are hosting a free financial wellness seminar.

WEBSITE: African American Male Wellness Initiative

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

