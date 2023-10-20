COLUMBUS, Ohio (Daytime Columbus) — If you’ve never experienced the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens now is a great time.

The site is glowing with excitement for “Pumpkins Aglow”. The seasonal attraction brings out hundreds of people and pumpkins.

“There are about 700 carved pumpkins that are on display and almost 3,000 actual pumpkins,” Associate Director of Exhibitions, Bonnie DeRubertis said.

You’ll find singing Jack O’Lanterns, dancing skeletons, evil pirates, picture perfect views plus more.

“There are different vignettes of different displays that are family fun themed and there’s an additional layer of entertainment every night and food vendors and different fun activities, dance party and live performances. So, lots of different things people can experience when they come here,” DeRubertis

You have until the end of October to see it for yourself but don’t wait until it’s too late.

“I would suggest getting your tickets ahead of time because tickets do sell out quickly,” she said. “It’s an amazing date night. Grab a drink, walk through and join the dance party but then there’s family fun activities from spin art to sand art and different things.”

To learn more about ticket information, visit Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens website.