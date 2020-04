Every April, we recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month. As we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, this issue is becoming an even bigger concern.

With the stay at home order, some children are stuck inside all day with abusive families. And social workers expect an increase in domestic violence cases as well.

Robyn Haines shares some of the changes being made and has more on how you can help these kids.

WEBSITE: National Youth Advocate Program

Franklin County Children Services