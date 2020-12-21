Former Top Chef Contestant Provides Tips for Home Chefs to Inspire Creative Holiday Meals

Sponsored Content by National Pork Board

Everyone is expecting major changes to their holiday gatherings this season, with new research showing fewer people partaking in out-of-town travel and large gatherings due to health and safety precautions. But a scaled back feast doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or those memories made over a holiday meal.

Consumers say they still want a special way to celebrate with their immediate family. Home cooks may feel they have a tall order in the kitchen, but culinary experts say with some simple planning, it’s possible to create signature dishes and perhaps even new traditions that outlast the pandemic.

Former Top Chef finalist, chef and author Kevin Gillespie has recipes and tips when menu planning, scaled to fit smaller holiday gatherings.

Chef Kevin will be joined by Kara Behlke, director of nutrition and dietetics at the National Pork Board. Kara will offer insights on how to make the most out of modified holiday plans and ensure the home-cooked meal is as special as ever, with a new spin on some old traditions.

WEBSITE: National Pork Board