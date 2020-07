Of all the stories we shared during the 2020 Ford Oval of Honor, only one is still active duty.

Dwight Sheldon Chambliss is the Command Sargent Major of Ohio’s Army National Guard.

It’s a unit who’s mission is to serve both overseas and here on U.S. soil. These men and women are our neighbors, friends, and families. And Chambliss leads them all with a deep sense of purpose and pride.