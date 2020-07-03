Ford Oval of Honor, Charles Csuri, Joseph Pishner, Irwin Kuhns

Every day, first hand accounts of the terrors and triumphs of World War II fade with the natural process of aging. Those who fought are now their late 80’s and 90’s.

That’s why it’s so important to honor those who served and tell their stories.

One of those is Charles Csuri, a veteran with vivid memories of his time at war and the incredible life he led thereafter.

Then Army veteran and long-time Zanesville resident Joe Pishner, who is now writing a book about his time in combat shares his story.

And hear from Westerville’s Irwin Kuhns, a man who took his sea legs into not one but two wars.