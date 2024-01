Sponsor: Eight O’Clock Coffee

Liquid gold, nectar of the gods, happiness in a cup, just a few ways people describe their daily cup of joe. Whatever they call it, most people cannot do without a daily cup…for some cups, plural. The love of coffee is universal, and it is no surprise that its consumption continues to ride the wave of a 20-year high. That trend is expected to grow stronger in 2024. Jessica Curtis has more.