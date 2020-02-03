Super Sunday healthy snacks from the OSU Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re having people over to watch the Super Bowl, you can serve them up some of these quick and delicious snacks.

Chris Asbury from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center stopped by the NBC 4 studios Sunday to cook up three delicious treats.

Baked Plantains

Serves: 4

Items Needed: chef’s knife, cutting board, baking sheets, small bowl, measuring spoons, spatula

Ingredients:

• 2-3 green plantains

• Cooking spray

• 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

• Salt and ground black pepper to taste

• 2 avocados

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 small red onion

• 1 lemon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350⁰F Peel plantains and cut out any blemishes Slice plantains into thin rounds Place plantains on a cooking spray coated baking sheet Drizzle olive oil over tops, then season with salt and pepper Bake for 15-20 mins While plantains are baking cut and seed avocados, dice red onion, and slice lemon in half Mash avocado into paste and mix in desired amount of red onion; mix in cumin, salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon Stir until well mixed, use for dip for plantains

Buffalo Cauliflower

Serves: 6

Items Needed: knife, cutting board, 3 medium bowls, measuring cups, measuring spoons, spatula, baking sheets

Ingredients:

• 1 head cauliflower

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup all purpose flour (almond meal can be used for gluten free)

• 1 tbsp garlic powder

• Salt and ground black pepper to taste

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1/2 cup bread crumbs (chopped nuts can be used for gluten free)

• 1 ½ cups Buffalo sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425-450⁰F. While oven is heating cut cauliflower into bite sized florets Combine milk, flour, salt and pepper, garlic powder and olive oil in a bowl to make batter Toss cauliflower in batter in bowl or bag until coated and strain on rack or in a colander Coat cauliflower in bread crumbs, by tossing in a bowl or bag until coated Place on baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes Remove from oven and toss in Buffalo sauce Return to oven for 5-10 more minutes, or until crispy-ish

Seasoned Popcorn

Serves: 6

Items Needed: medium bowl, spatula

Ingredients:

• 1 pack microwaveable popcorn-unsalted, no butter

• 1/3 cup melted butter

• Sea salt

• Ground black pepper

• Garlic powder

• Paprika

• Barbecue rub

Directions: