Super Sunday healthy snacks from the OSU Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re having people over to watch the Super Bowl, you can serve them up some of these quick and delicious snacks.
Chris Asbury from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center stopped by the NBC 4 studios Sunday to cook up three delicious treats.
Baked Plantains
Serves: 4
Items Needed: chef’s knife, cutting board, baking sheets, small bowl, measuring spoons, spatula
Ingredients:
• 2-3 green plantains
• Cooking spray
• 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
• Salt and ground black pepper to taste
• 2 avocados
• 1 tsp cumin
• 1 small red onion
• 1 lemon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350⁰F
- Peel plantains and cut out any blemishes
- Slice plantains into thin rounds
- Place plantains on a cooking spray coated baking sheet
- Drizzle olive oil over tops, then season with salt and pepper
- Bake for 15-20 mins
- While plantains are baking cut and seed avocados, dice red onion, and slice lemon in half
- Mash avocado into paste and mix in desired amount of red onion; mix in cumin, salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon
- Stir until well mixed, use for dip for plantains
Buffalo Cauliflower
Serves: 6
Items Needed: knife, cutting board, 3 medium bowls, measuring cups, measuring spoons, spatula, baking sheets
Ingredients:
• 1 head cauliflower
• 1 cup milk
• 1 cup all purpose flour (almond meal can be used for gluten free)
• 1 tbsp garlic powder
• Salt and ground black pepper to taste
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 1/2 cup bread crumbs (chopped nuts can be used for gluten free)
• 1 ½ cups Buffalo sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425-450⁰F. While oven is heating cut cauliflower into bite sized florets
- Combine milk, flour, salt and pepper, garlic powder and olive oil in a bowl to make batter
- Toss cauliflower in batter in bowl or bag until coated and strain on rack or in a colander
- Coat cauliflower in bread crumbs, by tossing in a bowl or bag until coated
- Place on baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes
- Remove from oven and toss in Buffalo sauce
- Return to oven for 5-10 more minutes, or until crispy-ish
Seasoned Popcorn
Serves: 6
Items Needed: medium bowl, spatula
Ingredients:
• 1 pack microwaveable popcorn-unsalted, no butter
• 1/3 cup melted butter
• Sea salt
• Ground black pepper
• Garlic powder
• Paprika
• Barbecue rub
Directions:
- Pop popcorn according to directions on package
- Empty popcorn into a medium bowl
- Toss with melted butter
- Season to taste
- Enjoy!