Daytime Columbus Recipes

T-Bones with Classic Sauce
Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® T-bone steaks
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 shallot, diced (about 1/4 cup)
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 cup water
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup sherry vinegar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons tamarind paste (optional)
1/2 cup seeded and roughly chopped Medjool dates
Instructions:
1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, sauté 4 minutes, add tomato paste and sauté 2 more minutes.
2. Stir in water, apple cider vinegar, sherry vinegar, Worcestershire, mustard and tamarind; bring to a boil and continue at medium heat for one minute. Reduce heat to low, add dates and simmer 10 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and puree until smooth with an immersion blender or tabletop blender. Note: if using a traditional tabletop blender, remove the filler cap from the lid and cover with a tea towel (this will allow some steam to escape without the lid popping off). Keep sauce warm.
4. Season T-bone steaks with salt and pepper; grill to desired doneness (suggested 125-130°F internal temperature for medium rare). Rest 5 minutes tented with foil; serve with sauce.
Fresh Herb Burgers with Avocado Salsa
Serves 6
Ingredients
* 2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® ground chuck
* 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil, divided
* 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, divided
* 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano, divided
* 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
* 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
* 2 vine ripe tomatoes, seeded and finely diced
* 1 ripe avocado, peeled and diced
* 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
* 2 cloves garlic, minced (1 tablespoon)
* 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
* 1 tablespoon olive oil
* 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. In medium bowl, combine ground beef, half of the fresh herb trio (basil, parsley and oregano), 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper by hand; shape loosely into 6 patties.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine tomato, avocado, onion, garlic, vinegar and olive oil. Stir in red pepper flakes, remaining herb trio (basil, parsley and oregano) and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
3. Grill patties over medium-high heat to desired doneness (160°F internal temperature recommended). Top burgers generously with avocado salsa.
Seared Ribeye Steak with Aioli Marinade
Ingredients:
* 4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® ribeye steaks (about 1-inch thick)
* 1/2 cup mayonnaise
* 3 cloves garlic, pressed
* 6 sprigs thyme, stripped from stem
* 1 lemon, zested
* 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
* 1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
Directions:
1. In a mixing bowl whisk together mayo, garlic, thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Coat steaks with mixture and allow to marinate covered for two to four hours flipping halfway through.
2. Preheat cast iron skillet to medium high. Sear steaks 5 minutes per side for medium rare (125-130°F internal temperature) Allow to rest for 5 – 10 minutes before serving.
POMegranate Tropical Smoothie
Ingredients:
¾ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
1 cup frozen pineapple chunks
1 whole orange, peeled
¼ cup coconut milk
1 tablespoon flax seeds
1 pitted date
POM POMs Fresh Arils for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and blend (in blender) until smooth).
Garnish with toasted coconut and POM POMs if desired.
Hawaiian Beef Kabobs
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Certified Angus Beef® top sirloin steak, cut into 1 1/4 inch cubes
- 1 1/2 cups (12-ounce can) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup light molasses
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1-inch segment fresh ginger, peeled and minced (or 1 teaspoon ground ginger)
- 1 large red onion, cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces
- 2 large red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 medium fresh pineapple, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes
- 8 bamboo or metal skewers
Directions:
- Whisk together orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, molasses, vinegar and ginger. Put beef cubes in a large zipper locking plastic bag, Cover with HALF of marinade, remove air, zip closed and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Soak skewers in water if using bamboo.
- Assemble kabobs alternating beef, onion, red pepper and pineapple on skewers. Discard marinade from bag.
- Preheat grill to medium high. Heat reserved marinade in a small saucepan. Grill 4 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning frequently. Brush with warm marinade during grilling process.
Recipe provided by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand
Alternate cuts: Beef for Kabobs, Sirloin Tip Center Roast
Cooking method: Grilling
Category: Steaks
VELVET Pumpkin Cookie Cake
Ingredients:
1 sleeve of refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 package pumpkin crème-filled cookies, divided
I 56-ounce container VELVET Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream, softened
1/2 cup toasted pecans
Caramel sauce, warmed
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch round springform pan with non-stick vegetable spray. Remove the cookie dough from the packaging and press the dough to cover the bottom of the pan. Bake according to package directions. Cool.
Using 12-14 crème-filled cookies, place on the bottom of the baked cookie dough. Crush remaining cookies and set aside.
Smooth softened ice cream over the top of the cookies. Place in the freezer for one hour or until firm.
Top with crushed cookies and toasted pecans. Using a warm knife, cut cake in wedges and place on serving plates. Drizzle with warmed caramel sauce and serve. Make 8-10 servings.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
Combine in a small bowl and sift thoroughly to distribute all the spices evenly. Place in a clean, airtight container. Affix a spice label to the bottle and tie a ribbon around the cap.
Note: Triple the recipe and give as a Hostess Gift.
Additional gift ideas. Combine 1 tablespoon of spice mixture with 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Use mixture to sprinkle over baked sweet potatoes or as a muffin topping. Place in a decorative glass container for a Hostess gift.
Create your own Pumpkin Pie Spice butter by blending one tablespoon of the spice mixture with 8 ounces of softened butter. Roll the soften butter in plastic wrap and freeze. Add an additional layer of wrapping with cut-to-size parchment paper. Roll the parchment paper into a log and attach decorative ribbon to each end.
Holiday Layered Brunch Casserole
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Refrigerator Time: 8 hours of overnight
Bake Time: 50 to 55 minutes
Makes: 8 servings
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
5 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
8 slices Swiss cheese
1-1/2 cups chopped lean ham (8 ounces)
6 slices American cheese, smoked Gouda or other tasty cheese
8 large eggs
1-1/2 cups nonfat milk
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey mustard
1 tablespoon dried minced onions
1-1/2 cups crushed corn flakes
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions:
- SPRAY a 2 1/2-3-quart casserole with cooking spray; set aside.
- LAYER half of the potatoes, Swiss cheese, ham and American cheese in prepared casserole. REPEAT
- BLEND remaining ingredients except corn flakes and butter, until combined. POUR over ingredients in casserole. REFRIGERATE, covered, several hours or overnight.
- PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Uncover casserole and sprinkle with corn flakes. DRIZZLE with melted butter, if desired.
- BAKE casserole 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Allow to stand for 10 minutes and serve. Makes 6-8 servings.
TIPS:
- If using a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, make only one layer of ingredients. Bake 40 to 45 minutes.
- This is a great dish when having overnight guests, since it can be prepared the day before.
- Serve with fruit for a festive breakfast or brunch.
Nutrition information per serving (1/8th of the recipe): 277 calories;
12g total fat; 6g saturated fat; 1g polyunsaturated fat; 3g monounsaturated fat; 218mg cholesterol; 749mg sodium; 22g carbohydrate; <1g dietary fiber;
19g protein; 725.7 IU Vitamin A; 81.6 IU Vitamin D; 37.5 mcg folate;
273.9mg calcium; 3.3mg iron; 175.5mg choline.
New Mexican Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz Green Chile infused El Jimador Tequila
1 oz Cointreau
1 1/2 oz lime juice
1 1/2 oz sugar water
Garnish: salted martini glass, lime wedge, two jalapeno stuffed olives
Shake in shaker, pour, and enjoy.
Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas
Ingredients:
Corn Tortillas – 10 each
Cooked, Roasted Chicken – 1 ¼ lb
Mixed Cheese – As needed
Boom-Boom Sauce
Vegetable Broth – ½ cup
Water – ¼ cup
Spices – ¼ tbsp
Roasted Green Chiles – ¾ lb
Tomatillos – 2 oz
Cilantro – 1 ½ oz
Green Onions – 1 oz
Serranos, minced – ¾ oz
Lime Juice – ½ oz
Cheese – 1 ¼ lb
Directions:
- In a saucepan, add vegetable broth, water and spices and place over a medium to high flame.
- Using a food processor, puree roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, green onions, serranos and lime juice.
- Add to a large pot, stirring well. Bring mixture to a slow boil.
- Lower flame and slowly add cheese, whipping as needed to remove clumps and make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom. When the cheese is melted and mixed, remove from heat.To make enchiladas, fill a corn tortilla with 2 ounces of cooked, roasted chicken. Roll up and place in a baking pan. Top with mixed cheese, as needed. Warm in a hot oven for 4 minutes, until cheese is melted. Top with Boom-Boom Sauce.
Chef G. Garvin BBQ Sauce Recipe
Ingredients:
1 18.5 oz. bottle Gold Peak Sweet Tea
1 ½ cup light brown sugar
2 tbsp. canola oil
3 tbsp. diced jalapeno
2 tbsp. diced garlic
3 cups ketchup
½ cup orange juice
½ cup molasses
1 tsp. garlic salt
Directions:
Step 1: Heat oil in a large saucepan
Step 2: Add garlic, shallots and jalapenos
Step 3: Saute for 2 minutes, then add Sweet Tea and brown sugar over medium heat
Step 4: Bring to boil then reduce to simmer
Step 5: Let liquid simmer for 15 minutes or until syrupy
Step 6: Add remaining ingredients, mix well and simmer on low until sauce is combined
Chef G. Garvin Marinated BBQ Chicken Thighs
Ingredients:
3 lbs. chicken thighs
½ cup Gold Peak Sweet Tea BBQ sauce, see recipe
For Marinade
½ cup Gold Peak Tea
½ cup olive oil
½ cup flat leaf parsley
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tbsp. cracked black pepper
¼ cup lemon juice
3 cloves garlic
2 tbsp. fresh rosemary removed from stem
2 tbsp. fresh thyme
Directions:
Combine all ingredients for marinade in a food processor until well combined. Place rinsed chicken thighs in a metal bowl andpour marinade over top. Coat chicken well with marinade. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours. Remove chicken thighs from marinade and place on preheated grill over a medium-low heat. Grill for about 20 minutes with the lid down, making sure to turn occasionally. Start brushing with Gold Peak Sweet Tea BBQ sauce when chicken is near doneness, repeating every 5 minutes until sauce is sticky and caramelized. Remove from grill and serve.
Chef G. Garvin No Bake Lobster Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
1lb. cooked elbow macaroni
2lbs. shelled lobster meat
8 oz. smoked cheddar, shredded
8 oz. sharp cheddar, shredded
2 ½ cups milk
8 oz. Velveeta, cubed
2 ½ cups half-and-half
½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
Pinch of garlic salt
Pinch of pepper
Directions:
Step 1: Cook macaroni noodles according to directions on package
Step 2: Reserve 2 tbsp. of each cheese until end
Step 3: Combine half-and-half, milk, ½ tsp. kosher salt, garlic salt and pepper in large pot over medium-high heat
Step 4: Bring to low boil and whisk in Velveeta until melted
Step 5: Gradually whisk in smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and mild cheese, stir to make creamy
Step 6: Season lobster with salt and pepper, then sauté until opaque then remove from heat
Step 7: Mix macaroni into cheese sauce and season with kosher salt
Step 8: Fold in sautéed lobster, pour into dish and top with reserved cheese from before
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish
Eggs-tremely Good Egg Dip
Ingredients:
1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh onions
2 teaspoons yellow or honey mustard
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon hot sauce
6 OHIO hard-cooked eggs
½ teaspoon seasoned salt
Dash of white pepper
4 ounces pimiento cream cheese
Parsley for garnish
Directions:
In a blender or food processor, combine lemon juice, chopped onions, mustard, mayonnaise and hot sauce. Add eggs one by one, beating well after each addition, until light and fluffy. Beat in the seasoned salt, white pepper and pimiento cream. Spoon into a chilled bowl and top with parsley springs.
Serve with fresh vegetables; carrot and celery sticks, jicama, grape tomatoes, broccoli and cauliflower buds or any other vegetables suitable for dipping.
Buckeye Deviled Egg Bar
Deviled Eggs:
12 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and halved
12 yolks
1-2 teaspoons Honey Dijon mustard
2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise
In a small bowl, mash the yolks with a fork. Add the mustard and mayonnaise and continue to mix until smooth. The small food processor bowl can also be used.
Divide the filling into six zipper-type plastic bags. Add choice of fillings and mix within the plastic bag. Once the selected fillings have been distributed among the yolk mixture, move the filling to one corner of the bag. Snip one corner of the bag and squeeze out filling into two halves.
Toppings:
Chopped greens onions
Shredded cheese
Chopped red or green bell peppers
Chopped walnuts or pecans
Shredded carrots
Bacon bits
Feta cheese
Bleu cheese crumbles
Shredded zucchini
Crushed taco chips
Salsa
Chopped ham
Chopped apples or pears
Cooked, chopped sausage
Selection of herbs: Dill, basil, parsley, thyme
Selection of seasonings: taco, paprika, garlic salt, celery salt or seeds, cayenne pepper, Tabasco sauce
Turkey Kielbasa & Pretzel Bake
Ingredients:
1 lb. stale pretzel bread, cubed
1 pkg. turkey kielbasa, halved lengthwise and sliced
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 cups chopped sweet onions
1 tablespoon minced garlic
10 eggs
1 1/2 cups light heavy cream
1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth
1/2 cup spicy brown mustard
3 Tablespoons honey mustard
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
8 oz. shredded smoked Gruyere cheese, divided
Directions:
Place cubed bread on a baking sheet and dry overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Add the dried bread cubes to cover the bottom of the dish.
Brown kielbasa in oil in a large skillet over high heat, 3-5 minutes. Drain kielbasa on a paper-towel-lined plate; reserved drippings. Reduce heat to medium; add onions and garlic to drippings and cook 1-2 minutes.
Add the kielbasa, onion mixture and half of the Gruyere over the top of the bread cubes. Whisk together eggs, cream, broth, mustards, chives, thyme, salt, and pepper in large bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the bread crumbs/kielbasa mixture and mix gently so all the cubes are coated. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Remove wrap and sprinkle remaining half of Gruyere over casserole; bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center reaches 155 degrees; about 40-45 minutes. Let casserole rest 10 minutes before serving.
Sirloin Skewers with Chipotle Dipping Sauce
Certified Angus Beef
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Certified Angus Beef ® top sirloin steaks, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 8 bamboo skewers, soaked in water
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon chipotle in adobo
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon buttermilk
Directions:
Place beef cubes on skewers and season with salt and pepper. Grill to desired doneness.
Combine lime juice, chipotle in adobo, mayonnaise and buttermilk in blender. Serve with skewers.
Makes 8 skewers
Nutritional Information per Serving: 110 Calories; 8g Fat; 2g Saturated Fat; 31mg Cholesterol; 1g Carbohydrate; .0g Dietary Fiber; 10g Protein; 120mg Sodium; 6% daily value Iron (based on 2,000 calorie diet).
Church Champagne
AAA
Ingredients:
4 cups Carbonated Water
4 cups Ginger Ale
3 cups Unsweetened White Grape Juice
Perfect Punch
AAA
Ingredients:
20 oz Pineapple Juice
2 liters Ginger Ale
24 oz Apricot Nectar
12 oz Fruit Punch
1 pint Raspberry Sherbet
Sweet Potato Salad
FM Food and Music All-American Bar & Grill (Gahanna)
Ingredients:
Sweet Potatoes
Apples
Pumpkin Seeds
Cranberries
Parsley
Salt
Olive Oil
Sauce:
Marscapone Cheese
Plain Yogurt
Dijon Mustard
Maple Syrup (or honey)
Salt to Taste
**Amount of ingredients depends on how much you want to make.
Directions:
Cut sweet potatoes in chunks, layer on baking sheet, and drizzle with olive oil and salt. Roast at 375 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.
Chop apples and parsley. Mix together sauce. Once the sweet potatoes have cooled combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
Turkey & Squash Soup
6 – 1 ½ cup servings
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons canola oil
2 leeks, trimmed, chopped & rinsed
1 red bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 ½ pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1 inch cubes
2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 pound turkey cutlets, cut into ½ x 2 inch strips, raw
2 cups frozen corn kernels
2 tablespoons lime juice
½ teaspoons crushed red pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions:
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add leeks and bell pepper; cook, stirring often,
until vegetables begin to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring for 1 minute more.
Stir in broth, squash, thyme and cumin. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low
and cook until vegetable are tender, about 10 minutes.
Add turkey and corn; return to a simmer and cook until the turkey is just cooked through, 3 to 4
minutes. Add lime juice and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and pepper.
Calories 231 Protein 24 g Carbohydrates 31 g Fiber 6 g Potassium 692 mg Cholesterol 1 mg
Total Fat 3 g Saturated 0.0 g Monounsaturated 1 g Sodium 550 mg
Source: EatingWell.com
Pineapple Paradise Cake
12 servings
Ingredients:
18.25 Ounce box yellow cake mix
2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
Egg substitute equivalent to 3 eggs
1 teaspoon coconuts extract
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
20 ounce can crushed pineapple in its own juice, undrained
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons shredded sweetened coconut
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
¼ cup unsifted confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons rum or ½ teaspoon rum extract
2 medium mangoes, thinly sliced
Directions:
Prepare the cake using the package directions, substituting applesauce for the oil and egg
substitute for the whole eggs. (If the package lists different amounts for oil or eggs, use those
amounts.) Add the coconut extract and nutmeg before mixing the batter. Spread the batter in
two 8-inch round cake pans.
Drain the pineapple, reserving ½ cup juice. Place the pineapple on the cake batter. Sprinkle
with the brown sugar.
Bake the cakes using the package directions, or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the
center comes out clean. Cool according to the package directions.
If necessary, adjust the oven temperature to 350 degree F. Place the coconut and almonds in
separate, even layers on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until light golden
brown. Put the baking sheet on a cooling rack.
In a small bowl, whisk together the reserved ½ cup pineapple juice, confectioners’ sugar and rum (the sugar may be slightly lumpy). Using a wooden skewer, cake tester or toothpick; make 8 to 10 holes in the cooled cakes. Pour half the pineapple juice mixture over each cake to soak.
To assemble, place one cake layer on a platter. Arrange half the mango slices on the cake. Top
with the second cake layer. Arrange the remaining mango in a decorative pattern. Sprinkle with
coconut and almonds.
Calories 274 Protein 4 g Carbohydrates 53 g Fiber 2 g Sugars 35 g Cholesterol 0 mg
Total Fat 5.0 g Saturated 2.0 g Polyunsaturated 1.0 g Monounsaturated 1.5 g Sodium 310 mg
Dietary Exchange: 2 ½ starch 1 fruit ½ fat
American Heart Association Cookbook, 7th Edition
Crispy Turkey Tostadas
4 – servings of 2 tostadas each
Ingredients:
14 ounce can small diced tomatoes, preferably with jalapenos
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
3 cups shredded cooked turkey or chicken
8 corn tortillas
Canola or olive oil cooking spray
1 avocado, pitted
¼ cup prepared salsa
2 tablespoons reduced fat sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup shredded romaine lettuce
½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Directions:
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 375 degree Fahrenheit.
Bring tomatoes and their juice to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft and most of the liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes. Add turkey (or chicken) and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.
Meanwhile, coat tortillas on both sides with cooking spray. Divide the tortillas between 2 large
baking sheets. Bake, turning once, until crisped and lightly brown, about 10 minutes.
Mash avocado in a bowl. Stir in salsa, sour cream and cilantro until combined.
To assemble tortillas, spread each crisped tortilla with some of the avocado mixture. Top with
the turkey (or chicken) mixture, lettuce and cheese.
Calories 397 Protein 33 g Carbohydrates 34 g Fiber 8 g Potassium 709 mg Cholesterol 86 mg
Total Fat 5 g Saturated 0.0 g Monounsaturated 7 g Sodium 621 mg
Source: EatingWell.com
Anytime Omelet Wrap
Ingredients:
4 Ohio eggs
2 low-fat flatbreads
4 teaspoons chopped flat-leaf parsley, basil, or cilantro
Salt and ground black pepper
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 tablespoons spread (pesto, yogurt, salsa, or hummus)
1 cup salad greens
1 cup filling (cooked grains, avocado, cheese, mushrooms, ham, or turkey)
Directions:
1. Beat 2 eggs with 2 teaspoons herbs and season with salt and pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add eggs, swirling pan to create a thin omelet like a crepe. Cook until just set, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Run a spatula under the omelet and carefully slide out onto the flatbread. Repeat with remaining eggs and oil. Divide your choice of spreads over omelets and cover with greens and fillings; roll and cut to serve. Serves 2.
Per serving: 290 calories, 22g total fat, 6g sat fat, 273mg sodium, 6g carbs, 433mg chol, 21g protein, 2g fiber
Candied Walnuts Oilerie® Style
Ingredients:
1 Tablespoon Oilerie® Vanilla or Cinnamon EVOO
3 Tablespoons Maple Sugar or Fine Turbinado Sugar (available at the Oilerie®)
1 teaspoon salt
2 Cups Walnuts
Directions:
In a large heavy skillet, stir together 1 tablespoon EVOO, 3 tablespoons Maple Sugar or Turbinado sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cups walnuts. Heat over medium heat until nuts are fragrant and sugar and oil adhere to nuts. Can take up to 15 minutes depending on your stove. Maple sugar or larger grained sugars will remain a bit gritty. Spread on parchment paper to cool.
Serve with your favorite salad or great as a snack!
Raspberry Lemon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 cup of Oilerie® Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 cup Oilerie® Lemon EVOO
2 Tbsp Honey or Honey Dijon mustard
1-2 Teaspoons Curt’s Table Seasoning (available at the Oilerie® Columbus)
Directions:
Add all ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, whisk in olive oil slowly to emulsify.
If dressing is too tangy, add a bit more honey. If it is too sweet, add a touch more vinegar.
Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Pour over your favorite salad!
(Would also make a great marinade for chicken, pork
or fish)
OILERIE® BLUEBERRY BALSAMIC DRESSING
Ingredients:
1/3 CUP OILERIE® BLUEBERRY BALSAMIC VINEGAR
2 TEASPOONS DIJON MUSTARD
1/2 CUP OILERIE® FIOR FIORE OR PRIMAIOLO EVOO
1 TEASPOON HONEY
5 TURNS OF A BLACK PEPPER GRINDER
LARGE PINCH OF SALT OR USE 1-2 TEASPOONS CURT’S TABLE SEASONING (AVAILABLE AT THE
OILERIE®)
Directions:
Add all ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, whisk in olive oil slowly to emulsify.
If dressing is too tangy, add a bit more honey. If it is too sweet, add a touch more vinegar.
Refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Mini Orange-Maple French Toast Breakfast Casseroles
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
|4
|oz. mascarpone cheese OR cream cheese, room temperature
|4
|EGGS
|2/3
|cup milk
|1/3
|cup orange juice
|1/4
|cup maple-flavored pancake syrup
|1/2
|tsp. freshly grated orange peel
|3
|cups bread cubes (1 inch) (about 4 slices)
Directions:
|HEAT oven to 350°F. WHISK cheese in medium bowl until smooth. ADD eggs, 1 at a time, whisking after each addition until smooth. STIR IN milk, orange juice, syrup and orange peel until smooth and blended.
|DIVIDE bread among four greased 10-ounce ramekins or custard cups. SLOWLY POUR a generous 1/2 cup egg mixture over bread in each cup; press bread into egg mixture. PLACE cups in baking pan.
|BAKE in center of 350°F oven until custards are puffed and knife inserted near centers comes out clean, about 30 minutes.Insider Info:
Mascarpone cheese is a rich thick creamy cheese from northern Italy, commonly use to make tiramisu.Make ahead: Casseroles can be assembled the night before and refrigerated, covered. Increase baking time slightly.
Bob Evans Jambalaya
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Bob Evans Original Recipe or Bob Evans Italian Sausage Roll
- 1 box jambalaya style rice mix (8 oz)
- 1 can stewed tomatoes with onion, celery and green pepper, undrained (14.5 oz)
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup cooked diced chicken
- 6 ounces tomato juice
- 1/2 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and de-veined
- Chopped Parsley and sliced green onions (optional)
Directions:
In large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, crumble and cook sausage until browned. Add rice mix, tomatoes, water, chicken, and tomato juice. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, simmer covered for 30 minutes. Add shrimp; simmer 5 minutes more until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Garnish with parsley and green onions, if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers.
Kale and Turkey Soup with Chestnuts, Turnips, Leeks, and Pearl Onions topped with Walnut Oil & Garlic Chips
Serves 8
For the Soup
Ingredients:
3 quarts Turkey Broth
2 cups of Picked Turkey Meat
3 cups (packed) Fresh Kale- shredded
20 Chestnuts- roasted, peeled, and quartered
1 Large Turnip- peeled and diced
3 Whole Leeks- white part only split, washed, and sliced
20 Pearl Onions- peeled
2 teaspoons walnut oil
Method:
Bring turkey broth to a simmer in a large stock pot. Add kale, turnips, chestnuts, leeks, and onions. Simmer for 30-40 minutes. Add picked turkey and garnish with walnut oil and garlic chips (if desired).
For the Garlic Chips
Ingredients:
4 lg. cloves of garlic, peeled
1 ½ cups of milk (divided into ½ cup portions)
1 cup canola oil
Method:
Slice garlic thin with a mandolin or a sharp knife. In a medium saucepot, boil garlic slices in ½ cup of milk. Repeat this process 2 more times, using fresh milk each time. Strain garlic slices and pat dry with paper towel. Heat a large skillet or pot with oil to 350 degrees then add garlic chips and fry for 30-45 sec or until crispy. Remove garlic chips with a metal handheld strainer or spider and transfer
to a plate with a paper towel. Season with salt. Keep in an air tight container for 2-3 days.
Sugar & Salt Scrub
MUKHA SPA
1/4 cup course Kosher Salt
1/4 cup Sugar In The Raw
1/4 cup Olive Oil (Extra Virgin)
1 tablespoon Lemon Juice
Enzyme Peel
MUKHA SPA
1/2 Pumpkin Puree
1/4 cup Pineapple Puree
1/4 cup Papaya Puree
1/4 cup Greek Yogurt
1/8 cup White Grape Puree
Torta with Chevre Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Serves 12; 2 tablespoons per serving
INGREDIENTS:
Chevre (SHEHV-ruh), or goat cheese, lends its unique tart flavor to this attractive layered spread.
3 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened
1 medium garlic clove, minced
2 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened
¼ teaspoon dried basil
3 ounces soft goat cheese
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup water
1 to 2 teaspoons water (optional)
1/2 cup dry-packed sun-dried tomatoes
¼ cup snipped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon pine nuts
DIRECTIONS:
In a medium mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and goat cheese for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the 1 cup water to a boil. Stir in the tomatoes. Turn off the heat. Let soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to a small bowl. Let cool for 5 minutes.
Coarsley chop the tomatoes. Squeeze out and discard the excess liquid.
In a food processor or blender, process the tomatoes, oregano, garlic, basil, and pepper for 20 to 30 seconds, or until the desired consistency. For a smoother, texture, add 1 to 2 teaspoons water. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Line a 1 ½ cup round container with plastic wrap. Spread one third of the cheese mixture in the container. Press the mixture lightly to get rid of any air pockets. Smooth the surface with a rubber scraper. Top with one half of the tomato mixture. Repeat the layers. Top with the remaining cheese mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
To serve, uncover and invert the tora onto a plate. Remove the plastic wrap. Press the parsley onto the sides of the tora. Sprinkle with paprika and pine nuts.
Pita Crisps
Serves 18; 2 wedges per serving
INGREDIENTS:
3 6-inch whole-wheat pita breads
¼ cup very finely snipped fresh parsley
2 green onions (green and white parts), finely chopped.
1 teaspoon olive oil
¾ teaspoon dried basil, crumbled
½ teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1 medium garlic clove, minced
Olive oil spray
2 tablespoons grated or shreddedParmesan cheese.
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
Separate each pita bread into 2 layers.
In a small bowl, stir together the parsley, green onions, olive oil, basil, rosemary, and garlic. Spread the mixture on the pitas.
Lightly spray the tops with olive oil spray. Sprinkle with the Parmesan. Cut each pita half into 6 wedges. Put the wedges on an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake for 12 minutes, or until crisp. Service warm.
Cook’s Tip
Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.
Herb Cream Cheese Spread
Serves 8; 2 tablespoons per serving
INGREDIENTS:
4 ounces fat-free cream cheese
1 medium garlic clove, mashed
4 ounces low-fat cream cheese
¼ teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
2 sprigs of fresh parsley, snipped
¼ teaspoon dried chervil, crumbled
½ teaspoon pepper
DIRECTIONS:
In a food processor or blender, process the ingredients for 10 seconds, scraping the side of the bowl once or twice if using a food processor.
Transfer the mixture to a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Baked Apple French Toast
Serves 10
INGREDIENTS:
20 slices French bread (1 inch thick)
1 can (21 ounces) apple pie filling
8 eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Topping
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1 cup chopped pecans
2 Tablespoons corn syrup
DIRECTIONS:
Arrange 10 slices of bread in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Spread with pie filling; top with remaining bread. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Meanwhile, place brown sugar in a small bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in pecans and corn syrup. Sprinkle over French toast.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
Chicken, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Red Pepper Tart
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
1 puff pastry, frozen sheet
1 large egg, beaten
2 cup(s) chickens, cut-up, assorted, shredded, white or dark meat
1 cup(s) roasted red pepper, sliced
1/2 cup(s) Kalamata olive, chopped
1 tablespoon(s) tarragon leaves, fresh, or 2 teaspoons dried
1 cup(s) Asiago cheese, or parmesan, shredded
1 teaspoon(s) black pepper, cracked, or freshly ground
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Thaw puff pastry completely and unfold. Slice in half lengthwise to make two long rectangles.
Place on a large parchment-covered baking sheet, leaving at least an inch of space between rectangles. Use two baking sheets if needed to avoid overcrowding. With a paring knife, score a 1/2- inch border around each rectangle. This will allow the edge of the pastry to rise, creating a border. Brush both rectangles with beaten egg.
Arrange chicken, peppers, olives and tarragon on the pastry, keeping toppings inside the border. Sprinkle with cheese and black pepper. Place in hot oven and bake for 15 minutes until edges of pastry are golden brown and cheese is melted. Cut each rectangle into 3 pieces and serve hot.
Giant Eagle Market District: Cooking for Wellness
Vibrant Chicken, Avocado and Barley Soup
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
4 cup(s) water
2 cup(s) chicken stock, defatted
1 onion, diced
3 carrots, thinly sliced
3 chicken breasts, skinless, halves, cubed
2 1/2 cup(s) pearl barley, cooked per package directions
1 small avocado, cubed
2 tomatoes, cubed
3 tablespoon(s) coriander leaves, minced, fresh (aka: Cilantro)
3 tablespoon(s) lime juice
1/8 teaspoon(s) red pepper, ground
4 ounce(s) Farmer cheese, crumbled or cubed
DIRECTIONS:
1. In a 4-quart pot over medium heat, bring water, stock, onion and carrots to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 min. Add chicken and simmer for 10 min, or until chicken is cooked through and carrots are tender.
2. Stir in rice, avocado, tomato, coriander, lime juice and pepper. Heat for 3 to 5 min, but don’t boil. Ladel into bowls and sprinkle with cheese.
Prep: 10 min (45 minutes to cook Rice)
Cook: 25 min.
March 9
EASY SHRIMP CASSEROLE
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup low-fat evaporated milk
1½ cups light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons honey Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups small cooked shrimp, chopped or one 6 oz. can tuna, drained
1½ cups Pepperidge Farm Herb Stuffing Mix
4 hard cooked eggs, chopped
1/4 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
Paprika
DIRECTIONS:
In a large bowl, combine the milk, mayonnaise, mustard and seasonings. Add the shrimp, stuffing mix and chopped eggs and mix. Spoon ingredients into a 1½ quart casserole dish coated with nonstick spray. Sprinkle top with paprika. Bake in 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Top with shredded cheese and serve.
**Casserole can be refrigerated overnight and baked the next day.
December 30
Church Champagne
DIRECTIONS:
- 2 containers (24 oz. each) white grape juice
- 1 quart ginger ale
- 1 ice ring made with (your choice) juice & fruit
Combine grape juice and ginger ale. Pour over ice ring in a punch bowl.
December 30
Peachy Cranberry Mist’er
DIRECTIONS:
- Fill Glass 1/3 full of ice cubes
- 4 oz. 100% white grape peach juice
- 1 tsp grenadine syrup
- Fill with Sierra Mist Cranberry Splash
Stir – may garnish with fresh peach slice or other fruit.
November 3
Rosemary Chicken Salad with Granny Smith
Apples and Cheddar Cheese
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
¼ teaspoon of paprika, preferably smoked
1 ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed and divided
¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
4 – 4 ounce boneless skinless chicken breast halves,
pounded to an even half inch thickness
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper
2 garlic gloves, minced
16 ounces julienne or grated Granny Smith Apple
2 cups loosely packed baby arugula leaves
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
1 cup grated reduced sodium mild cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS:
1. Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon rosemary, and ½ teaspoon pepper:
rub over chicken breasts. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick
skillet over medium heat. Add chicken: cook 4 to 5 minutes per
side or until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a plate; cover with foil and set aside.
2. Add remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the same skillet. Add red
pepper, garlic and remaining rosemary; sauté 3 minutes. Transfer
mixture to a large bowl; stir in apples and remaining pepper. Stir in
arugula and vinegar. Stir in ¾ cup cheese; transfer to four
serving plates. Top with chicken and any remaining juices from
the plate. Top with remaining cheese.
Calories 227 (23% from fat); Fat 17g; Iron 2.4 mg; Cholesterol 45mg;
Calcium 40mg; Carbohydrate 6g; Sodium 193mg; Protein 33g; Fiber 1.59g
Recipe by Chef Edward J. Michalski
November 3
NorthPointe Crab Cakes with Spicy Remoulade Sauce
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
2 stalks celery, small dice
½ yellow onion, small dice
1T butter
1T Old Bay Seasoning
½t cayenne pepper
½t ground mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
½ lemon, zest and juice
½c bread crumbs
1 egg
¼c mayonnaise
1T fresh parsley, chopped
1lb jumbo lump crab
DIRECTIONS:
Sauté the celery and onions in butter until celery and onions are translucent. Add Old Bay, mustard,
cayenne, salt and pepper; cool. Add lemon juice and zest, bread crumbs, eggs, mayonnaise, parsley and
crab; toss lightly to combine. Form into patties and sauté in butter until cooked through (4-5 minutes)
and lightly browned on both sides.
Spicy Remoulade
INGREDIENTS:
¾c Mayonnaise
1t fresh parsley, chopped
1t fresh dill, chopped
1T capers
2t paprika
¼ t cayenne pepper
2T lemon juice
½ clove garlic
1t Dijon mustard
½ t kosher salt
¼ t black pepper
Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.
Serving Suggestions:
Brunch – Served aside over easy eggs
Lunch or Dinner – Serve with a side of rice pilaf
Spoon 1 tablespoon Spicy Remoulade in center of the crab cake. Garnish with fresh parsley or dill.
Bon Appétit!
Mark Moran, Executive Chef
The Conference Center at NorthPointe
September 22
AHA Cookbook
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Oatmeal
Serves 8; 1 cup per serving
INGREDIENTS:
Cooking spray
Oatmeal
2 cups uncooked steel-cut oats
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup canned solid-pack pumpkin (not pie filling)
6 cups water
1 cup fat-free half-and-half
1 cup raisins
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon chopped walnuts
DIRECTIONS:
Lightly spray a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, stir together the oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir in the pumpkin. Gradually stir in the water and half-and-half. Stir in the raisins and vanilla.
Ladle the mixture into the slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low for 7 1/2 to 8 1/2 hours. Serve topped with the remaining brown sugar and walnuts.
Cook’s Tip: Refrigerate any leftover oatmeal for up to three days. Put the desired amount in a microwaveable bowl, cover it, and reheat it in the microwave on 100 percent power (high), adding a bit of fat-free milk as necessary for the desired consistency. (The chilled oatmeal will have thickened.)
Cook’s Tip on Steel-Cut Oats: Steel-cut oats, also known as Irish oats or pinhead oats, are better than other oats for use in slow-cooker recipes because they can withstand the longer cooking time without getting mushy.
Nutrition Analysis (per serving)
Calories 360
Total Fat 6.5 g
Saturated Fat 0.5 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Polyunsaturated Fat 3.5 g
Monounsaturated Fat 1.5 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Sodium 44 mg
Carbohydrates 70 g
Fiber 11 g
Sugars 33 g
Protein 10 g
Dietary Exchanges
2 starch
1 1/2 fruit
1 carbohydrate
1 fat
This recipe is reprinted with permission from The New American Heart Association Cookbook, Eighth Edition, Copyright © 2010 by the American Heart Association. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc. Available from booksellers everywhere.
September 22
AHA Cookbook
Peanutty Caramel Apple “Gramwiches”
Serves 6; 1 gramwich per serving
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 tablespoons fat-free caramel topping
3 low-fat graham crackers (3 rectangular flats), each broken into 2 squares
1 large apple
DIRECTIONS:
In a small bowl, stir together the peanut butter and caramel topping. Spread on the graham crackers.
Holding the apple upright, cut 6 lengthwise slices, each 1/4 to 1/2 inch wide, from the sides. (Discard the core and reserve any remaining apple for munching.) Place one apple slice on each graham cracker square.
Nutrition Analysis (per serving)
Calories 131
Total Fat 6.0 g
Saturated Fat 1.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5 g
Monounsaturated Fat 2.5 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Sodium 97 mg
Carbohydrates 18 g
Fiber 2 g
Sugars 10 g
Protein 3 g
Dietary Exchanges
1 carbohydrate
1 fat
This recipe is reprinted with permission from The New American Heart Association Cookbook, Eighth Edition, Copyright © 2010 by the American Heart Association. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc. Available from booksellers everywhere.
September 22
AHA Cookbook
Sesame-Peanut Pasta
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
8 ounces dried whole-grain spaghetti
1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
2 medium green onions, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons peanut butter
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cider vinegar or plain rice vinegar
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
1/8 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS:
Prepare the spaghetti using the package directions, omitting the salt. Drain well in a colander. Transfer to a platter.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Stir into the spaghetti. Serve for a hot entrée or cover and refrigerate for a cold entrée.
Nutrition Analysis (per serving)
Calories 290
Total Fat 8.5 g
Saturated Fat 1.5 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Polyunsaturated Fat 2.5 g
Monounsaturated Fat 4.0 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Sodium 132 mg
Carbohydrates 45 g
Fiber 7 g
Sugars 4 g
Protein 10 g
Dietary Exchanges
3 starch
1/2 very lean meat
1 fat
This recipe is reprinted with permission from The New American Heart Association Cookbook, Eighth Edition, Copyright © 2010 by the American Heart Association. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc. Available from booksellers everywhere.
July 5
Pineapple Swirl Coffee Cake
INGREDIENTS:
1 -18 1/2 oz. yellow cake mix
1 c. brown sugar
3/4 c. chopped walnuts
3 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
2 eggs
2 egg whites
1 1/2 c. light sour cream
2 cans (8 oz) crushed pineapple, drained
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking pan with vegetable spray. Mix 2/3 cup of the dry cake mix with the brown sugar, walnuts and butter until crumbly. Reserve mixture. Beat eggs and egg whites with sour cream. Mix into remaining cake mix.
Spread half of batter in baking dish. Top with half of the pineapple and sprinkle with half the brown sugar mixture. Spoon remaining batter over brown sugar mixture and gently spread the batter. Top with remaining pineapple and brown sugar mixture.
July 5
Quick Turkey Asian Coleslaw
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 cups cooked, chopped turkey breast or smoked deli turkey
1 8-ounce package coleslaw mix
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons minced cilantro
3/4 cup prepared Asian sesame or peanut salad dressing
1/2 cup crispy chow mein noodles
1/2 cup sliced flavored almonds
4 springs cilantro
DIRECTIONS:
Combine turkey, coleslaw mix, onion and cilantro in a medium bowl. Add dressing and toss well. Divide among 4 plates and top each salad with 2 tablespoons or chow mein noodles and 2 tablespoons flavored almonds. Garnish each plate with cilantro and serve.
April 27
Buffalo Chicken Crescent Puffs
INGREDIENTS:
12 ounces cream cheese (from two 8-oz packages), softened
2 tablespoons Louisiana hot sauce or other red pepper sauce
1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (1 & 1/2 oz)
1/4 cup finely chopped celery
1 cup finely chopped cooked chicken breast
2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury® Place ‘N Bake® refrigerated crescent rounds (16 rounds) or 2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury® refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
1/3 cup LAND O LAKES® Unsalted or Salted Butter, melted
1 cup plain or chicken-flavored panko-style bread crumbs
DIRECTIONS:
Line cookie sheet with sides with waxed paper or cooking parchment paper. In medium bowl, mix cream cheese and pepper sauce. Stir in blue cheese and celery. Stir in chicken until well blended. Shape mixture by tablespoonfuls into 32 (1 1/2-inch) balls; place on cookie sheet. Refrigerate 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oven to 350°F. If using crescent rounds, remove from package, but do not separate rounds. If using crescent rolls, remove from package, but do not unroll. Using serrated knife, cut each roll evenly into 16 rounds; carefully separate rounds. Press each round to 3 inches in diameter. Place chilled chicken mixture ball on center of each dough round; shape dough around ball to cover completely.
In shallow dish, place melted butter. In another shallow dish, place bread crumbs. Dip dough balls into butter, then roll in bread crumbs. Place 2 inches apart on large ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 17 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. Serve warm.
March 8
Chicken or Turkey Tettrazini
INGREDIENTS:
Serves 8
10 ounces Vermicelli
3 cups cooked turkey or chicken
1 6-8 ounce package fresh sliced mushrooms
1 small onion, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/4 teaspoon marjoram
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1 can low-sodium cream of mushroom or chicken soup
1 cup heavy cream
1/2-3/4 cup low-salt chicken broth
1/4 cup sherry
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS:
Cook vermicelli and drain. Place 1/2 of pasta in an 11x7x2-inch baking dish. Top with turkey.
In a large skillet, sauté onions and mushrooms in butter and cook until lightly caramelized. Sprinkle seasonings over onions and mushrooms and stir.
Whisk in soup, cream, chicken broth and sherry into skillet. Stir in cheddar cheese.
Pour 1/2 of the sauce over the turkey, top with remaining pasta and pour the remaining sauce over the pasta.
Top with the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Bake in a 350 degree oven until heated throughout, approximately 35-45 minutes.
February 19
Grilled Chicken and Hummus on Pita
INGREDIENTS:
Servings: 6
HUMMUS
2 15 oz. can(s) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup(s) cilantro, fresh
2 tablespoon(s) lemon juice, or lime juce
1/4 cup(s) water, plus 2 tsp
4 garlic cloves
1/4 teaspoon(s) kosher salt
2 dash(es) hot pepper sauce
CHICKEN
2 tablespoon(s) olive oil, extra virgin
2 teaspoon(s) lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon(s) paprika
1/4 teaspoon(s) kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon(s) pepper
4 6 oz. chicken breasts, boneless, skinless
SANDWICH
3 pita bread, whole wheat, cut in half, lightly toasted
1 14 oz. can(s) diced tomatoes, well drained
1 cup(s) cucumber, sliced
1/4 cup(s) yogurt, lowfat, plain
bean sprouts, (or alfalfa) on top for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
For hummus, in a blender container or food-processor bowl, combine garbanzo beans, cilantro, lemon or lime juice, water, garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and hot pepper sauce.
Cover; blend or process until smooth. Refrigerate. (Serve any leftovers with crackers or veggies.)
Combine oil, lemon juice, paprika, dash salt, and pepper. Place chicken on an unheated rack of a broiler pan.
Brush both sides of chicken with the oil mixture. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat for 7 minutes.
Turn; broil 5 to 8 minutes more or until chicken is tender and no longer pink. Cool; cut into strips.
To serve, spread hummus over toasted pita; top with the chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, and yogurt.
NOTE: If making a box lunch, Top with bean or alfalfa sprouts instead of yogurt (too messy).
You can use purchased hummus instead of making your own. Look for it in your grocer’s vegetable section.
Make-Ahead Tip: Prepare hummus; cover and chill up to 3 days.
February 10
Wild Mushroom and Gruyere Cheese Omelet
INGREDIENTS:
3 eggs
1T butter
1 cup diced mushrooms
1T finely diced shallots
1T diced bacon
1 cup shredded gruyere cheese
salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
In a saute pan heat bacon and shallots until shallots are translucent. Add mushrooms and saute until soft.
In a separate saute pan heat the butter. Whisk three eggs in a small bowl quite liberally. You want the eggs to be almost frothy.
Add the eggs to the heated saute pan with the butter. Let the eggs set up and cook until slightly firm.
Add the mushrooms and shredded cheese to the center of the omelet. Season with salt and pepper as desired.
Fold the omelet in half as you place it onto your plate. Serve with a small mixed greens salad and enjoy!
February 3
Tomato basil three cheese pizza finished with prosciutto
INGREDIENTS:
Pre-baked pizza crust (Boboli brand works well)
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Thinly sliced fresh mozzarella di buffalo cheese
Sliced Roma tomatoes
Fresh, thinly sliced basil leaves
Very thinly sliced prosciutto ham
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Place your pre-baked pizza crust on a baking sheet.
Cover the dough with shredded cheese – leave a small gap at the egdes of the dough so the cheese does not melt over the pizza onto the baking sheet.
Place slices of tomato and fresh mozzarella di buffalo decoratively on top of the pizza.
Bake in the oven until the cheeses melt and the tomatoes are lightly browned.
Remove the pizza from the oven and slice the pizza for service. Now arrange slices of prosciutto and fresh basil atop the pizza and serve.
January 27
Toast Hawaii
INGREDIENTS:
Thickly sliced brioche bread (challah may be substituted)
Butter
Spiral sliced ham
Gouda cheese
Sliced pineapple
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the broiler in the oven.
Butter the sliced brioche bread and layer with sliced ham, sliced pineapple and sliced Gouda cheese.
Place on a baking sheet and toast until the cheese melts.
*Note: This is a favorite from Chef Hubert’s childhood.
January 20
Butternut Squash Filled Ravioli
INGREDIENTS:
Butternut filled raviolis
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
4 T Maple syrup
pinch freshly grated nutmeg
salt and pepper to taste
Freshly toasted hazelnuts
DIRECTIONS:
Cook your ravioli in boiling water. Be gentle with the ravioli so they do not split.
Meanwhile, prepare your sauce while the pasta water is readying to a boil.
In a large sauce pan add heavy cream, maple syrup and fresh nutmeg. Cook over med-high heat to reduce the sauce’s volume by 25%. Stir occasionally.
Remove the ravioli from the boiling water and drain. Gently place the ravioli in the large sauce pan with the sauce. Lightly coat the ravioli with the sauce so that the ravioli absorb the flavors of the sauce.
Place the ravioli in the serving bowls for your family, Garnish each bowl with the freshly toasted hazelnuts.
January 12
Hoisin Glazed Salmon With Julienne Vegetables
INGREDIENTS:
Fresh salmon filets
Sesame oil
Hoisin sauce
Carrots, cut into fine julienne strips
Zucchini, cut into fine julienne strips
Squash, cut into fine julienne strips
Bell peppers, cut into fine julienne strips
Leeks, cut into fine julienne strips
Olive oil
Fresh Ginger
Salt and pepper
Fresh cilantro, chopped
DIRECTIONS:
Marinate salmon filet in hoisin sauce. Be sure the filet is well coated.
Heat a sauté pan with 3T olive oil and add the veggies with ginger. Season with salt and pepper.
In another pan add 3T sesame oil and heat. Once warm add the marinated salmon. Heat two
minutes on each side to cook to medium.
Serve with julienne vegetables. Garnish with fresh cilantro.
January 6
Maple Glazed Pork Chop With Root Vegetable Ragout
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup cubed carrots
1 cup cubed celery root
1 cup cubed white onion
1 cup cubed turnip
1 cup cubed golden yukon potatoes
1 cup coarsely chopped leeks
1/2 cup olive oil
coarsely chopped fresh herbs
2 T butter
12 ounce pork chops
1/2 cup maple syrup
salt and pepper
fresh parsley
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Place the root vegetables, onion and potatoes in large mixing bowl and toss with olive oil and fresh herbs.
Arrange the mixture on a large baking sheet and roast until the vegetables are tender.
Toss the mixture once or twice to ensure even roasting.
Heat butter in large skillet. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.
Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper. Place the chops in the hot skillet and sear both sides.
Add the maple syrup to the skillet and coat both sides of the pork chops.
Place the entire skillet in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes and cook the pork to medium.
To serve: Place the vegetable ragout on the plates with the pork chops. Pour the pan drippings over the meat.
Garnish with fresh parsley.