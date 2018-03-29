Daytime Columbus Recipes

T-Bones with Classic Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® T-bone steaks

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 shallot, diced (about 1/4 cup)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup water

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons tamarind paste (optional)

1/2 cup seeded and roughly chopped Medjool dates

Instructions:

1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, sauté 4 minutes, add tomato paste and sauté 2 more minutes.



2. Stir in water, apple cider vinegar, sherry vinegar, Worcestershire, mustard and tamarind; bring to a boil and continue at medium heat for one minute. Reduce heat to low, add dates and simmer 10 minutes.



3. Remove from heat and puree until smooth with an immersion blender or tabletop blender. Note: if using a traditional tabletop blender, remove the filler cap from the lid and cover with a tea towel (this will allow some steam to escape without the lid popping off). Keep sauce warm.



4. Season T-bone steaks with salt and pepper; grill to desired doneness (suggested 125-130°F internal temperature for medium rare). Rest 5 minutes tented with foil; serve with sauce.

Fresh Herb Burgers with Avocado Salsa

Serves 6

Ingredients

* 2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® ground chuck

* 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil, divided

* 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, divided

* 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano, divided

* 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

* 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

* 2 vine ripe tomatoes, seeded and finely diced

* 1 ripe avocado, peeled and diced

* 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

* 2 cloves garlic, minced (1 tablespoon)

* 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. In medium bowl, combine ground beef, half of the fresh herb trio (basil, parsley and oregano), 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper by hand; shape loosely into 6 patties.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine tomato, avocado, onion, garlic, vinegar and olive oil. Stir in red pepper flakes, remaining herb trio (basil, parsley and oregano) and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

3. Grill patties over medium-high heat to desired doneness (160°F internal temperature recommended). Top burgers generously with avocado salsa.

Seared Ribeye Steak with Aioli Marinade

Ingredients:

* 4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® ribeye steaks (about 1-inch thick)

* 1/2 cup mayonnaise

* 3 cloves garlic, pressed

* 6 sprigs thyme, stripped from stem

* 1 lemon, zested

* 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

* 1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl whisk together mayo, garlic, thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Coat steaks with mixture and allow to marinate covered for two to four hours flipping halfway through.

2. Preheat cast iron skillet to medium high. Sear steaks 5 minutes per side for medium rare (125-130°F internal temperature) Allow to rest for 5 – 10 minutes before serving.

POMegranate Tropical Smoothie

Ingredients:

¾ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks 1 whole orange, peeled ¼ cup coconut milk 1 tablespoon flax seeds 1 pitted date POM POMs Fresh Arils for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and blend (in blender) until smooth). Garnish with toasted coconut and POM POMs if desired.



Hawaiian Beef Kabobs

Ingredients:

2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® top sirloin steak, cut into 1 1/4 inch cubes

top sirloin steak, cut into 1 1/4 inch cubes 1 1/2 cups (12-ounce can) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup light molasses

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1-inch segment fresh ginger, peeled and minced (or 1 teaspoon ground ginger)

1 large red onion, cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces

2 large red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces

1 medium fresh pineapple, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes

8 bamboo or metal skewers

Directions:

Whisk together orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, molasses, vinegar and ginger. Put beef cubes in a large zipper locking plastic bag, Cover with HALF of marinade, remove air, zip closed and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Soak skewers in water if using bamboo. Assemble kabobs alternating beef, onion, red pepper and pineapple on skewers. Discard marinade from bag. Preheat grill to medium high. Heat reserved marinade in a small saucepan. Grill 4 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning frequently. Brush with warm marinade during grilling process.

Recipe provided by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand

Alternate cuts: Beef for Kabobs, Sirloin Tip Center Roast

Cooking method: Grilling

Category: Steaks



VELVET Pumpkin Cookie Cake

Ingredients:

1 sleeve of refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 package pumpkin crème-filled cookies, divided

I 56-ounce container VELVET Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream, softened

1/2 cup toasted pecans

Caramel sauce, warmed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch round springform pan with non-stick vegetable spray. Remove the cookie dough from the packaging and press the dough to cover the bottom of the pan. Bake according to package directions. Cool.

Using 12-14 crème-filled cookies, place on the bottom of the baked cookie dough. Crush remaining cookies and set aside.

Smooth softened ice cream over the top of the cookies. Place in the freezer for one hour or until firm.

Top with crushed cookies and toasted pecans. Using a warm knife, cut cake in wedges and place on serving plates. Drizzle with warmed caramel sauce and serve. Make 8-10 servings.

Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Combine in a small bowl and sift thoroughly to distribute all the spices evenly. Place in a clean, airtight container. Affix a spice label to the bottle and tie a ribbon around the cap.

Note: Triple the recipe and give as a Hostess Gift.

Additional gift ideas. Combine 1 tablespoon of spice mixture with 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Use mixture to sprinkle over baked sweet potatoes or as a muffin topping. Place in a decorative glass container for a Hostess gift.

Create your own Pumpkin Pie Spice butter by blending one tablespoon of the spice mixture with 8 ounces of softened butter. Roll the soften butter in plastic wrap and freeze. Add an additional layer of wrapping with cut-to-size parchment paper. Roll the parchment paper into a log and attach decorative ribbon to each end.

Holiday Layered Brunch Casserole

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Refrigerator Time: 8 hours of overnight

Bake Time: 50 to 55 minutes

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

5 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

8 slices Swiss cheese

1-1/2 cups chopped lean ham (8 ounces)

6 slices American cheese, smoked Gouda or other tasty cheese

8 large eggs

1-1/2 cups nonfat milk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey mustard

1 tablespoon dried minced onions

1-1/2 cups crushed corn flakes

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions:

SPRAY a 2 1/2-3-quart casserole with cooking spray; set aside. LAYER half of the potatoes, Swiss cheese, ham and American cheese in prepared casserole. REPEAT BLEND remaining ingredients except corn flakes and butter, until combined. POUR over ingredients in casserole. REFRIGERATE, covered, several hours or overnight. PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Uncover casserole and sprinkle with corn flakes. DRIZZLE with melted butter, if desired. BAKE casserole 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Allow to stand for 10 minutes and serve. Makes 6-8 servings.

TIPS:

If using a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, make only one layer of ingredients. Bake 40 to 45 minutes.

This is a great dish when having overnight guests, since it can be prepared the day before.

Serve with fruit for a festive breakfast or brunch.

Nutrition information per serving (1/8th of the recipe): 277 calories;

12g total fat; 6g saturated fat; 1g polyunsaturated fat; 3g monounsaturated fat; 218mg cholesterol; 749mg sodium; 22g carbohydrate; <1g dietary fiber;

19g protein; 725.7 IU Vitamin A; 81.6 IU Vitamin D; 37.5 mcg folate;

273.9mg calcium; 3.3mg iron; 175.5mg choline.



New Mexican Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Green Chile infused El Jimador Tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 1/2 oz lime juice

1 1/2 oz sugar water

Garnish: salted martini glass, lime wedge, two jalapeno stuffed olives

Shake in shaker, pour, and enjoy.

Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas

Ingredients:

Corn Tortillas – 10 each

Cooked, Roasted Chicken – 1 ¼ lb

Mixed Cheese – As needed

Boom-Boom Sauce

Vegetable Broth – ½ cup

Water – ¼ cup

Spices – ¼ tbsp

Roasted Green Chiles – ¾ lb

Tomatillos – 2 oz

Cilantro – 1 ½ oz

Green Onions – 1 oz

Serranos, minced – ¾ oz

Lime Juice – ½ oz

Cheese – 1 ¼ lb

Directions:

In a saucepan, add vegetable broth, water and spices and place over a medium to high flame. Using a food processor, puree roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, green onions, serranos and lime juice. Add to a large pot, stirring well. Bring mixture to a slow boil. Lower flame and slowly add cheese, whipping as needed to remove clumps and make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom. When the cheese is melted and mixed, remove from heat.To make enchiladas, fill a corn tortilla with 2 ounces of cooked, roasted chicken. Roll up and place in a baking pan. Top with mixed cheese, as needed. Warm in a hot oven for 4 minutes, until cheese is melted. Top with Boom-Boom Sauce.

Chef G. Garvin BBQ Sauce Recipe

Ingredients:

1 18.5 oz. bottle Gold Peak Sweet Tea

1 ½ cup light brown sugar

2 tbsp. canola oil

3 tbsp. diced jalapeno

2 tbsp. diced garlic

3 cups ketchup

½ cup orange juice

½ cup molasses

1 tsp. garlic salt

Directions:

Step 1: Heat oil in a large saucepan

Step 2: Add garlic, shallots and jalapenos

Step 3: Saute for 2 minutes, then add Sweet Tea and brown sugar over medium heat

Step 4: Bring to boil then reduce to simmer

Step 5: Let liquid simmer for 15 minutes or until syrupy

Step 6: Add remaining ingredients, mix well and simmer on low until sauce is combined



Chef G. Garvin Marinated BBQ Chicken Thighs

Ingredients:

3 lbs. chicken thighs

½ cup Gold Peak Sweet Tea BBQ sauce, see recipe

For Marinade

½ cup Gold Peak Tea

½ cup olive oil

½ cup flat leaf parsley

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. cracked black pepper

¼ cup lemon juice

3 cloves garlic

2 tbsp. fresh rosemary removed from stem

2 tbsp. fresh thyme

Directions:

Combine all ingredients for marinade in a food processor until well combined. Place rinsed chicken thighs in a metal bowl andpour marinade over top. Coat chicken well with marinade. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours. Remove chicken thighs from marinade and place on preheated grill over a medium-low heat. Grill for about 20 minutes with the lid down, making sure to turn occasionally. Start brushing with Gold Peak Sweet Tea BBQ sauce when chicken is near doneness, repeating every 5 minutes until sauce is sticky and caramelized. Remove from grill and serve.

Chef G. Garvin No Bake Lobster Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1lb. cooked elbow macaroni

2lbs. shelled lobster meat

8 oz. smoked cheddar, shredded

8 oz. sharp cheddar, shredded

2 ½ cups milk

8 oz. Velveeta, cubed

2 ½ cups half-and-half

½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

Pinch of garlic salt

Pinch of pepper

Directions:

Step 1: Cook macaroni noodles according to directions on package

Step 2: Reserve 2 tbsp. of each cheese until end

Step 3: Combine half-and-half, milk, ½ tsp. kosher salt, garlic salt and pepper in large pot over medium-high heat

Step 4: Bring to low boil and whisk in Velveeta until melted

Step 5: Gradually whisk in smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and mild cheese, stir to make creamy

Step 6: Season lobster with salt and pepper, then sauté until opaque then remove from heat

Step 7: Mix macaroni into cheese sauce and season with kosher salt

Step 8: Fold in sautéed lobster, pour into dish and top with reserved cheese from before

Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish



Eggs-tremely Good Egg Dip

Ingredients:

1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh onions

2 teaspoons yellow or honey mustard

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

6 OHIO hard-cooked eggs

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

Dash of white pepper

4 ounces pimiento cream cheese

Parsley for garnish

Directions:

In a blender or food processor, combine lemon juice, chopped onions, mustard, mayonnaise and hot sauce. Add eggs one by one, beating well after each addition, until light and fluffy. Beat in the seasoned salt, white pepper and pimiento cream. Spoon into a chilled bowl and top with parsley springs.

Serve with fresh vegetables; carrot and celery sticks, jicama, grape tomatoes, broccoli and cauliflower buds or any other vegetables suitable for dipping.

Buckeye Deviled Egg Bar

Deviled Eggs:

12 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and halved

12 yolks

1-2 teaspoons Honey Dijon mustard

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise

In a small bowl, mash the yolks with a fork. Add the mustard and mayonnaise and continue to mix until smooth. The small food processor bowl can also be used.

Divide the filling into six zipper-type plastic bags. Add choice of fillings and mix within the plastic bag. Once the selected fillings have been distributed among the yolk mixture, move the filling to one corner of the bag. Snip one corner of the bag and squeeze out filling into two halves.

Toppings:

Chopped greens onions

Shredded cheese

Chopped red or green bell peppers

Chopped walnuts or pecans

Shredded carrots

Bacon bits

Feta cheese

Bleu cheese crumbles

Shredded zucchini

Crushed taco chips

Salsa

Chopped ham

Chopped apples or pears

Cooked, chopped sausage

Selection of herbs: Dill, basil, parsley, thyme

Selection of seasonings: taco, paprika, garlic salt, celery salt or seeds, cayenne pepper, Tabasco sauce

Turkey Kielbasa & Pretzel Bake

Ingredients:

1 lb. stale pretzel bread, cubed

1 pkg. turkey kielbasa, halved lengthwise and sliced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups chopped sweet onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

10 eggs

1 1/2 cups light heavy cream

1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth

1/2 cup spicy brown mustard

3 Tablespoons honey mustard

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

8 oz. shredded smoked Gruyere cheese, divided

Directions:

Place cubed bread on a baking sheet and dry overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Add the dried bread cubes to cover the bottom of the dish.

Brown kielbasa in oil in a large skillet over high heat, 3-5 minutes. Drain kielbasa on a paper-towel-lined plate; reserved drippings. Reduce heat to medium; add onions and garlic to drippings and cook 1-2 minutes.

Add the kielbasa, onion mixture and half of the Gruyere over the top of the bread cubes. Whisk together eggs, cream, broth, mustards, chives, thyme, salt, and pepper in large bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the bread crumbs/kielbasa mixture and mix gently so all the cubes are coated. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Remove wrap and sprinkle remaining half of Gruyere over casserole; bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center reaches 155 degrees; about 40-45 minutes. Let casserole rest 10 minutes before serving.

Sirloin Skewers with Chipotle Dipping Sauce

Certified Angus Beef

Ingredients:

1 pound Certified Angus Beef ® top sirloin steaks, cut into 1-inch cubes

top sirloin steaks, cut into 1-inch cubes 8 bamboo skewers, soaked in water

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon chipotle in adobo

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon buttermilk

Directions:

Place beef cubes on skewers and season with salt and pepper. Grill to desired doneness.

Combine lime juice, chipotle in adobo, mayonnaise and buttermilk in blender. Serve with skewers.

Makes 8 skewers

Nutritional Information per Serving: 110 Calories; 8g Fat; 2g Saturated Fat; 31mg Cholesterol; 1g Carbohydrate; .0g Dietary Fiber; 10g Protein; 120mg Sodium; 6% daily value Iron (based on 2,000 calorie diet).

Church Champagne

AAA

Ingredients:

4 cups Carbonated Water

4 cups Ginger Ale

3 cups Unsweetened White Grape Juice

Perfect Punch

AAA

Ingredients:

20 oz Pineapple Juice

2 liters Ginger Ale

24 oz Apricot Nectar

12 oz Fruit Punch

1 pint Raspberry Sherbet

Sweet Potato Salad

FM Food and Music All-American Bar & Grill (Gahanna)

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes

Apples

Pumpkin Seeds

Cranberries

Parsley

Salt

Olive Oil

Sauce:

Marscapone Cheese

Plain Yogurt

Dijon Mustard

Maple Syrup (or honey)

Salt to Taste

**Amount of ingredients depends on how much you want to make.

Directions:

Cut sweet potatoes in chunks, layer on baking sheet, and drizzle with olive oil and salt. Roast at 375 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.

Chop apples and parsley. Mix together sauce. Once the sweet potatoes have cooled combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Turkey & Squash Soup

6 – 1 ½ cup servings

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 leeks, trimmed, chopped & rinsed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 ½ pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1 inch cubes

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 pound turkey cutlets, cut into ½ x 2 inch strips, raw

2 cups frozen corn kernels

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoons crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add leeks and bell pepper; cook, stirring often,

until vegetables begin to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring for 1 minute more.

Stir in broth, squash, thyme and cumin. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low

and cook until vegetable are tender, about 10 minutes.

Add turkey and corn; return to a simmer and cook until the turkey is just cooked through, 3 to 4

minutes. Add lime juice and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and pepper.

Calories 231 Protein 24 g Carbohydrates 31 g Fiber 6 g Potassium 692 mg Cholesterol 1 mg

Total Fat 3 g Saturated 0.0 g Monounsaturated 1 g Sodium 550 mg

Source: EatingWell.com

Pineapple Paradise Cake

12 servings

Ingredients:

18.25 Ounce box yellow cake mix

2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce

Egg substitute equivalent to 3 eggs

1 teaspoon coconuts extract

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

20 ounce can crushed pineapple in its own juice, undrained

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons shredded sweetened coconut

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

¼ cup unsifted confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons rum or ½ teaspoon rum extract

2 medium mangoes, thinly sliced

Directions:

Prepare the cake using the package directions, substituting applesauce for the oil and egg

substitute for the whole eggs. (If the package lists different amounts for oil or eggs, use those

amounts.) Add the coconut extract and nutmeg before mixing the batter. Spread the batter in

two 8-inch round cake pans.

Drain the pineapple, reserving ½ cup juice. Place the pineapple on the cake batter. Sprinkle

with the brown sugar.

Bake the cakes using the package directions, or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the

center comes out clean. Cool according to the package directions.

If necessary, adjust the oven temperature to 350 degree F. Place the coconut and almonds in

separate, even layers on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until light golden

brown. Put the baking sheet on a cooling rack.

In a small bowl, whisk together the reserved ½ cup pineapple juice, confectioners’ sugar and rum (the sugar may be slightly lumpy). Using a wooden skewer, cake tester or toothpick; make 8 to 10 holes in the cooled cakes. Pour half the pineapple juice mixture over each cake to soak.

To assemble, place one cake layer on a platter. Arrange half the mango slices on the cake. Top

with the second cake layer. Arrange the remaining mango in a decorative pattern. Sprinkle with

coconut and almonds.

Calories 274 Protein 4 g Carbohydrates 53 g Fiber 2 g Sugars 35 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Total Fat 5.0 g Saturated 2.0 g Polyunsaturated 1.0 g Monounsaturated 1.5 g Sodium 310 mg

Dietary Exchange: 2 ½ starch 1 fruit ½ fat

American Heart Association Cookbook, 7th Edition

Crispy Turkey Tostadas

4 – servings of 2 tostadas each

Ingredients:

14 ounce can small diced tomatoes, preferably with jalapenos

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

3 cups shredded cooked turkey or chicken

8 corn tortillas

Canola or olive oil cooking spray

1 avocado, pitted

¼ cup prepared salsa

2 tablespoons reduced fat sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions:

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 375 degree Fahrenheit.

Bring tomatoes and their juice to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft and most of the liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes. Add turkey (or chicken) and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, coat tortillas on both sides with cooking spray. Divide the tortillas between 2 large

baking sheets. Bake, turning once, until crisped and lightly brown, about 10 minutes.

Mash avocado in a bowl. Stir in salsa, sour cream and cilantro until combined.

To assemble tortillas, spread each crisped tortilla with some of the avocado mixture. Top with

the turkey (or chicken) mixture, lettuce and cheese.

Calories 397 Protein 33 g Carbohydrates 34 g Fiber 8 g Potassium 709 mg Cholesterol 86 mg

Total Fat 5 g Saturated 0.0 g Monounsaturated 7 g Sodium 621 mg

Source: EatingWell.com

Anytime Omelet Wrap

Ingredients:



4 Ohio eggs

2 low-fat flatbreads

4 teaspoons chopped flat-leaf parsley, basil, or cilantro

Salt and ground black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons spread (pesto, yogurt, salsa, or hummus)

1 cup salad greens

1 cup filling (cooked grains, avocado, cheese, mushrooms, ham, or turkey)

Directions:

1. Beat 2 eggs with 2 teaspoons herbs and season with salt and pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add eggs, swirling pan to create a thin omelet like a crepe. Cook until just set, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Run a spatula under the omelet and carefully slide out onto the flatbread. Repeat with remaining eggs and oil. Divide your choice of spreads over omelets and cover with greens and fillings; roll and cut to serve. Serves 2.

Per serving: 290 calories, 22g total fat, 6g sat fat, 273mg sodium, 6g carbs, 433mg chol, 21g protein, 2g fiber

Candied Walnuts Oilerie® Style

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Oilerie® Vanilla or Cinnamon EVOO

3 Tablespoons Maple Sugar or Fine Turbinado Sugar (available at the Oilerie®)

1 teaspoon salt

2 Cups Walnuts

Directions:

In a large heavy skillet, stir together 1 tablespoon EVOO, 3 tablespoons Maple Sugar or Turbinado sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cups walnuts. Heat over medium heat until nuts are fragrant and sugar and oil adhere to nuts. Can take up to 15 minutes depending on your stove. Maple sugar or larger grained sugars will remain a bit gritty. Spread on parchment paper to cool.

Serve with your favorite salad or great as a snack!

Raspberry Lemon Vinaigrette



Ingredients:

1 cup of Oilerie® Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 cup Oilerie® Lemon EVOO

2 Tbsp Honey or Honey Dijon mustard

1-2 Teaspoons Curt’s Table Seasoning (available at the Oilerie® Columbus)

Directions:

Add all ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, whisk in olive oil slowly to emulsify.

If dressing is too tangy, add a bit more honey. If it is too sweet, add a touch more vinegar.

Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Pour over your favorite salad!

(Would also make a great marinade for chicken, pork

or fish)

OILERIE® BLUEBERRY BALSAMIC DRESSING



Ingredients:

1/3 CUP OILERIE® BLUEBERRY BALSAMIC VINEGAR

2 TEASPOONS DIJON MUSTARD

1/2 CUP OILERIE® FIOR FIORE OR PRIMAIOLO EVOO

1 TEASPOON HONEY

5 TURNS OF A BLACK PEPPER GRINDER

LARGE PINCH OF SALT OR USE 1-2 TEASPOONS CURT’S TABLE SEASONING (AVAILABLE AT THE

OILERIE®)

Directions:

Add all ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, whisk in olive oil slowly to emulsify.

If dressing is too tangy, add a bit more honey. If it is too sweet, add a touch more vinegar.

Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Mini Orange-Maple French Toast Breakfast Casseroles

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

4 oz. mascarpone cheese OR cream cheese, room temperature 4 EGGS 2/3 cup milk 1/3 cup orange juice 1/4 cup maple-flavored pancake syrup 1/2 tsp. freshly grated orange peel 3 cups bread cubes (1 inch) (about 4 slices)

Directions:

HEAT oven to 350°F. WHISK cheese in medium bowl until smooth. ADD eggs, 1 at a time, whisking after each addition until smooth. STIR IN milk, orange juice, syrup and orange peel until smooth and blended. DIVIDE bread among four greased 10-ounce ramekins or custard cups. SLOWLY POUR a generous 1/2 cup egg mixture over bread in each cup; press bread into egg mixture. PLACE cups in baking pan. BAKE in center of 350°F oven until custards are puffed and knife inserted near centers comes out clean, about 30 minutes.Insider Info:

Mascarpone cheese is a rich thick creamy cheese from northern Italy, commonly use to make tiramisu.Make ahead: Casseroles can be assembled the night before and refrigerated, covered. Increase baking time slightly.



Bob Evans Jambalaya

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound Bob Evans Original Recipe or Bob Evans Italian Sausage Roll

1 box jambalaya style rice mix (8 oz)

1 can stewed tomatoes with onion, celery and green pepper, undrained (14.5 oz)

1 cup water

1 cup cooked diced chicken

6 ounces tomato juice

1/2 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and de-veined

Chopped Parsley and sliced green onions (optional)

Directions:

In large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, crumble and cook sausage until browned. Add rice mix, tomatoes, water, chicken, and tomato juice. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, simmer covered for 30 minutes. Add shrimp; simmer 5 minutes more until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Garnish with parsley and green onions, if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers.

Kale and Turkey Soup with Chestnuts, Turnips, Leeks, and Pearl Onions topped with Walnut Oil & Garlic Chips

Serves 8

For the Soup

Ingredients:

3 quarts Turkey Broth

2 cups of Picked Turkey Meat

3 cups (packed) Fresh Kale- shredded

20 Chestnuts- roasted, peeled, and quartered

1 Large Turnip- peeled and diced

3 Whole Leeks- white part only split, washed, and sliced

20 Pearl Onions- peeled

2 teaspoons walnut oil

Method:

Bring turkey broth to a simmer in a large stock pot. Add kale, turnips, chestnuts, leeks, and onions. Simmer for 30-40 minutes. Add picked turkey and garnish with walnut oil and garlic chips (if desired).

For the Garlic Chips

Ingredients:

4 lg. cloves of garlic, peeled

1 ½ cups of milk (divided into ½ cup portions)

1 cup canola oil

Method:

Slice garlic thin with a mandolin or a sharp knife. In a medium saucepot, boil garlic slices in ½ cup of milk. Repeat this process 2 more times, using fresh milk each time. Strain garlic slices and pat dry with paper towel. Heat a large skillet or pot with oil to 350 degrees then add garlic chips and fry for 30-45 sec or until crispy. Remove garlic chips with a metal handheld strainer or spider and transfer

to a plate with a paper towel. Season with salt. Keep in an air tight container for 2-3 days.

Sugar & Salt Scrub

MUKHA SPA

1/4 cup course Kosher Salt

1/4 cup Sugar In The Raw

1/4 cup Olive Oil (Extra Virgin)

1 tablespoon Lemon Juice

Enzyme Peel

MUKHA SPA

1/2 Pumpkin Puree

1/4 cup Pineapple Puree

1/4 cup Papaya Puree

1/4 cup Greek Yogurt

1/8 cup White Grape Puree

Torta with Chevre Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Serves 12; 2 tablespoons per serving

INGREDIENTS:

Chevre (SHEHV-ruh), or goat cheese, lends its unique tart flavor to this attractive layered spread.

3 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened

1 medium garlic clove, minced

2 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened

¼ teaspoon dried basil

3 ounces soft goat cheese

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup water

1 to 2 teaspoons water (optional)

1/2 cup dry-packed sun-dried tomatoes

¼ cup snipped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon pine nuts

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and goat cheese for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the 1 cup water to a boil. Stir in the tomatoes. Turn off the heat. Let soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to a small bowl. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Coarsley chop the tomatoes. Squeeze out and discard the excess liquid.

In a food processor or blender, process the tomatoes, oregano, garlic, basil, and pepper for 20 to 30 seconds, or until the desired consistency. For a smoother, texture, add 1 to 2 teaspoons water. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Line a 1 ½ cup round container with plastic wrap. Spread one third of the cheese mixture in the container. Press the mixture lightly to get rid of any air pockets. Smooth the surface with a rubber scraper. Top with one half of the tomato mixture. Repeat the layers. Top with the remaining cheese mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

To serve, uncover and invert the tora onto a plate. Remove the plastic wrap. Press the parsley onto the sides of the tora. Sprinkle with paprika and pine nuts.

Pita Crisps

Serves 18; 2 wedges per serving

INGREDIENTS:

3 6-inch whole-wheat pita breads

¼ cup very finely snipped fresh parsley

2 green onions (green and white parts), finely chopped.

1 teaspoon olive oil

¾ teaspoon dried basil, crumbled

½ teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1 medium garlic clove, minced

Olive oil spray

2 tablespoons grated or shreddedParmesan cheese.

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

Separate each pita bread into 2 layers.

In a small bowl, stir together the parsley, green onions, olive oil, basil, rosemary, and garlic. Spread the mixture on the pitas.

Lightly spray the tops with olive oil spray. Sprinkle with the Parmesan. Cut each pita half into 6 wedges. Put the wedges on an ungreased baking sheet.

Bake for 12 minutes, or until crisp. Service warm.

Cook’s Tip

Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.

Herb Cream Cheese Spread

Serves 8; 2 tablespoons per serving

INGREDIENTS:

4 ounces fat-free cream cheese

1 medium garlic clove, mashed

4 ounces low-fat cream cheese

¼ teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled

2 sprigs of fresh parsley, snipped

¼ teaspoon dried chervil, crumbled

½ teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS:

In a food processor or blender, process the ingredients for 10 seconds, scraping the side of the bowl once or twice if using a food processor.

Transfer the mixture to a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Baked Apple French Toast

Serves 10

INGREDIENTS:

20 slices French bread (1 inch thick)

1 can (21 ounces) apple pie filling

8 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Topping

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup chopped pecans

2 Tablespoons corn syrup

DIRECTIONS:

Arrange 10 slices of bread in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Spread with pie filling; top with remaining bread. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Meanwhile, place brown sugar in a small bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in pecans and corn syrup. Sprinkle over French toast.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.



Chicken, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Red Pepper Tart

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 puff pastry, frozen sheet

1 large egg, beaten

2 cup(s) chickens, cut-up, assorted, shredded, white or dark meat

1 cup(s) roasted red pepper, sliced

1/2 cup(s) Kalamata olive, chopped

1 tablespoon(s) tarragon leaves, fresh, or 2 teaspoons dried

1 cup(s) Asiago cheese, or parmesan, shredded

1 teaspoon(s) black pepper, cracked, or freshly ground

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Thaw puff pastry completely and unfold. Slice in half lengthwise to make two long rectangles.

Place on a large parchment-covered baking sheet, leaving at least an inch of space between rectangles. Use two baking sheets if needed to avoid overcrowding. With a paring knife, score a 1/2- inch border around each rectangle. This will allow the edge of the pastry to rise, creating a border. Brush both rectangles with beaten egg.

Arrange chicken, peppers, olives and tarragon on the pastry, keeping toppings inside the border. Sprinkle with cheese and black pepper. Place in hot oven and bake for 15 minutes until edges of pastry are golden brown and cheese is melted. Cut each rectangle into 3 pieces and serve hot.

Giant Eagle Market District: Cooking for Wellness

Vibrant Chicken, Avocado and Barley Soup

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

4 cup(s) water

2 cup(s) chicken stock, defatted

1 onion, diced

3 carrots, thinly sliced

3 chicken breasts, skinless, halves, cubed

2 1/2 cup(s) pearl barley, cooked per package directions

1 small avocado, cubed

2 tomatoes, cubed

3 tablespoon(s) coriander leaves, minced, fresh (aka: Cilantro)

3 tablespoon(s) lime juice

1/8 teaspoon(s) red pepper, ground

4 ounce(s) Farmer cheese, crumbled or cubed

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a 4-quart pot over medium heat, bring water, stock, onion and carrots to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 min. Add chicken and simmer for 10 min, or until chicken is cooked through and carrots are tender.

2. Stir in rice, avocado, tomato, coriander, lime juice and pepper. Heat for 3 to 5 min, but don’t boil. Ladel into bowls and sprinkle with cheese.

Prep: 10 min (45 minutes to cook Rice)

Cook: 25 min.

March 9

EASY SHRIMP CASSEROLE

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup low-fat evaporated milk

1½ cups light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons honey Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups small cooked shrimp, chopped or one 6 oz. can tuna, drained

1½ cups Pepperidge Farm Herb Stuffing Mix

4 hard cooked eggs, chopped

1/4 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

Paprika

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, combine the milk, mayonnaise, mustard and seasonings. Add the shrimp, stuffing mix and chopped eggs and mix. Spoon ingredients into a 1½ quart casserole dish coated with nonstick spray. Sprinkle top with paprika. Bake in 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Top with shredded cheese and serve.

**Casserole can be refrigerated overnight and baked the next day.

December 30

Church Champagne

DIRECTIONS:

2 containers (24 oz. each) white grape juice

1 quart ginger ale

1 ice ring made with (your choice) juice & fruit

Combine grape juice and ginger ale. Pour over ice ring in a punch bowl.

December 30

Peachy Cranberry Mist’er

DIRECTIONS:

Fill Glass 1/3 full of ice cubes

4 oz. 100% white grape peach juice

1 tsp grenadine syrup

Fill with Sierra Mist Cranberry Splash

Stir – may garnish with fresh peach slice or other fruit.

November 3

Rosemary Chicken Salad with Granny Smith

Apples and Cheddar Cheese

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

¼ teaspoon of paprika, preferably smoked

1 ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed and divided

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

4 – 4 ounce boneless skinless chicken breast halves,

pounded to an even half inch thickness

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 garlic gloves, minced

16 ounces julienne or grated Granny Smith Apple

2 cups loosely packed baby arugula leaves

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or white balsamic vinegar

1 cup grated reduced sodium mild cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon rosemary, and ½ teaspoon pepper:

rub over chicken breasts. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick

skillet over medium heat. Add chicken: cook 4 to 5 minutes per

side or until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a plate; cover with foil and set aside.

2. Add remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the same skillet. Add red

pepper, garlic and remaining rosemary; sauté 3 minutes. Transfer

mixture to a large bowl; stir in apples and remaining pepper. Stir in

arugula and vinegar. Stir in ¾ cup cheese; transfer to four

serving plates. Top with chicken and any remaining juices from

the plate. Top with remaining cheese.

Calories 227 (23% from fat); Fat 17g; Iron 2.4 mg; Cholesterol 45mg;

Calcium 40mg; Carbohydrate 6g; Sodium 193mg; Protein 33g; Fiber 1.59g

Recipe by Chef Edward J. Michalski

November 3

NorthPointe Crab Cakes with Spicy Remoulade Sauce

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

2 stalks celery, small dice

½ yellow onion, small dice

1T butter

1T Old Bay Seasoning

½t cayenne pepper

½t ground mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

½ lemon, zest and juice

½c bread crumbs

1 egg

¼c mayonnaise

1T fresh parsley, chopped

1lb jumbo lump crab

DIRECTIONS:

Sauté the celery and onions in butter until celery and onions are translucent. Add Old Bay, mustard,

cayenne, salt and pepper; cool. Add lemon juice and zest, bread crumbs, eggs, mayonnaise, parsley and

crab; toss lightly to combine. Form into patties and sauté in butter until cooked through (4-5 minutes)

and lightly browned on both sides.

Spicy Remoulade

INGREDIENTS:

¾c Mayonnaise

1t fresh parsley, chopped

1t fresh dill, chopped

1T capers

2t paprika

¼ t cayenne pepper

2T lemon juice

½ clove garlic

1t Dijon mustard

½ t kosher salt

¼ t black pepper

Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.

Serving Suggestions:

Brunch – Served aside over easy eggs

Lunch or Dinner – Serve with a side of rice pilaf

Spoon 1 tablespoon Spicy Remoulade in center of the crab cake. Garnish with fresh parsley or dill.

Bon Appétit!

Mark Moran, Executive Chef

The Conference Center at NorthPointe

September 22

AHA Cookbook

Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Oatmeal

Serves 8; 1 cup per serving

INGREDIENTS:

Cooking spray

Oatmeal

2 cups uncooked steel-cut oats

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup canned solid-pack pumpkin (not pie filling)

6 cups water

1 cup fat-free half-and-half

1 cup raisins

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons light brown sugar

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon chopped walnuts

DIRECTIONS:

Lightly spray a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, stir together the oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir in the pumpkin. Gradually stir in the water and half-and-half. Stir in the raisins and vanilla.

Ladle the mixture into the slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low for 7 1/2 to 8 1/2 hours. Serve topped with the remaining brown sugar and walnuts.

Cook’s Tip: Refrigerate any leftover oatmeal for up to three days. Put the desired amount in a microwaveable bowl, cover it, and reheat it in the microwave on 100 percent power (high), adding a bit of fat-free milk as necessary for the desired consistency. (The chilled oatmeal will have thickened.)

Cook’s Tip on Steel-Cut Oats: Steel-cut oats, also known as Irish oats or pinhead oats, are better than other oats for use in slow-cooker recipes because they can withstand the longer cooking time without getting mushy.

Nutrition Analysis (per serving)

Calories 360

Total Fat 6.5 g

Saturated Fat 0.5 g

Trans Fat 0.0 g

Polyunsaturated Fat 3.5 g

Monounsaturated Fat 1.5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 44 mg

Carbohydrates 70 g

Fiber 11 g

Sugars 33 g

Protein 10 g

Dietary Exchanges

2 starch

1 1/2 fruit

1 carbohydrate

1 fat

This recipe is reprinted with permission from The New American Heart Association Cookbook, Eighth Edition, Copyright © 2010 by the American Heart Association. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc. Available from booksellers everywhere.

September 22

AHA Cookbook

Peanutty Caramel Apple “Gramwiches”

Serves 6; 1 gramwich per serving

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons fat-free caramel topping

3 low-fat graham crackers (3 rectangular flats), each broken into 2 squares

1 large apple

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, stir together the peanut butter and caramel topping. Spread on the graham crackers.

Holding the apple upright, cut 6 lengthwise slices, each 1/4 to 1/2 inch wide, from the sides. (Discard the core and reserve any remaining apple for munching.) Place one apple slice on each graham cracker square.

Nutrition Analysis (per serving)

Calories 131

Total Fat 6.0 g

Saturated Fat 1.0 g

Trans Fat 0.0 g

Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5 g

Monounsaturated Fat 2.5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 97 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g

Fiber 2 g

Sugars 10 g

Protein 3 g

Dietary Exchanges

1 carbohydrate

1 fat

This recipe is reprinted with permission from The New American Heart Association Cookbook, Eighth Edition, Copyright © 2010 by the American Heart Association. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc. Available from booksellers everywhere.

September 22

AHA Cookbook

Sesame-Peanut Pasta

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces dried whole-grain spaghetti

1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

2 medium green onions, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cider vinegar or plain rice vinegar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/8 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare the spaghetti using the package directions, omitting the salt. Drain well in a colander. Transfer to a platter.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Stir into the spaghetti. Serve for a hot entrée or cover and refrigerate for a cold entrée.

Nutrition Analysis (per serving)

Calories 290

Total Fat 8.5 g

Saturated Fat 1.5 g

Trans Fat 0.0 g

Polyunsaturated Fat 2.5 g

Monounsaturated Fat 4.0 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 132 mg

Carbohydrates 45 g

Fiber 7 g

Sugars 4 g

Protein 10 g

Dietary Exchanges

3 starch

1/2 very lean meat

1 fat

This recipe is reprinted with permission from The New American Heart Association Cookbook, Eighth Edition, Copyright © 2010 by the American Heart Association. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc. Available from booksellers everywhere.

July 5

Pineapple Swirl Coffee Cake

INGREDIENTS:



1 -18 1/2 oz. yellow cake mix

1 c. brown sugar

3/4 c. chopped walnuts

3 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

2 eggs

2 egg whites

1 1/2 c. light sour cream

2 cans (8 oz) crushed pineapple, drained

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking pan with vegetable spray. Mix 2/3 cup of the dry cake mix with the brown sugar, walnuts and butter until crumbly. Reserve mixture. Beat eggs and egg whites with sour cream. Mix into remaining cake mix.

Spread half of batter in baking dish. Top with half of the pineapple and sprinkle with half the brown sugar mixture. Spoon remaining batter over brown sugar mixture and gently spread the batter. Top with remaining pineapple and brown sugar mixture.

July 5



Quick Turkey Asian Coleslaw

INGREDIENTS:



1 1/2 cups cooked, chopped turkey breast or smoked deli turkey

1 8-ounce package coleslaw mix

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons minced cilantro

3/4 cup prepared Asian sesame or peanut salad dressing

1/2 cup crispy chow mein noodles

1/2 cup sliced flavored almonds

4 springs cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

Combine turkey, coleslaw mix, onion and cilantro in a medium bowl. Add dressing and toss well. Divide among 4 plates and top each salad with 2 tablespoons or chow mein noodles and 2 tablespoons flavored almonds. Garnish each plate with cilantro and serve.

April 27

Buffalo Chicken Crescent Puffs

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces cream cheese (from two 8-oz packages), softened

2 tablespoons Louisiana hot sauce or other red pepper sauce

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (1 & 1/2 oz)

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped cooked chicken breast

2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury® Place ‘N Bake® refrigerated crescent rounds (16 rounds) or 2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury® refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

1/3 cup LAND O LAKES® Unsalted or Salted Butter, melted

1 cup plain or chicken-flavored panko-style bread crumbs

DIRECTIONS:

Line cookie sheet with sides with waxed paper or cooking parchment paper. In medium bowl, mix cream cheese and pepper sauce. Stir in blue cheese and celery. Stir in chicken until well blended. Shape mixture by tablespoonfuls into 32 (1 1/2-inch) balls; place on cookie sheet. Refrigerate 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 350°F. If using crescent rounds, remove from package, but do not separate rounds. If using crescent rolls, remove from package, but do not unroll. Using serrated knife, cut each roll evenly into 16 rounds; carefully separate rounds. Press each round to 3 inches in diameter. Place chilled chicken mixture ball on center of each dough round; shape dough around ball to cover completely.

In shallow dish, place melted butter. In another shallow dish, place bread crumbs. Dip dough balls into butter, then roll in bread crumbs. Place 2 inches apart on large ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 17 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. Serve warm.

March 8

Chicken or Turkey Tettrazini

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 8

10 ounces Vermicelli

3 cups cooked turkey or chicken

1 6-8 ounce package fresh sliced mushrooms

1 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon marjoram

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1 can low-sodium cream of mushroom or chicken soup

1 cup heavy cream

1/2-3/4 cup low-salt chicken broth

1/4 cup sherry

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Cook vermicelli and drain. Place 1/2 of pasta in an 11x7x2-inch baking dish. Top with turkey.

In a large skillet, sauté onions and mushrooms in butter and cook until lightly caramelized. Sprinkle seasonings over onions and mushrooms and stir.

Whisk in soup, cream, chicken broth and sherry into skillet. Stir in cheddar cheese.

Pour 1/2 of the sauce over the turkey, top with remaining pasta and pour the remaining sauce over the pasta.

Top with the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Bake in a 350 degree oven until heated throughout, approximately 35-45 minutes.

February 19

Grilled Chicken and Hummus on Pita

INGREDIENTS:

Servings: 6

HUMMUS

2 15 oz. can(s) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup(s) cilantro, fresh

2 tablespoon(s) lemon juice, or lime juce

1/4 cup(s) water, plus 2 tsp

4 garlic cloves

1/4 teaspoon(s) kosher salt

2 dash(es) hot pepper sauce

CHICKEN

2 tablespoon(s) olive oil, extra virgin

2 teaspoon(s) lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon(s) paprika

1/4 teaspoon(s) kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon(s) pepper

4 6 oz. chicken breasts, boneless, skinless

SANDWICH

3 pita bread, whole wheat, cut in half, lightly toasted

1 14 oz. can(s) diced tomatoes, well drained

1 cup(s) cucumber, sliced

1/4 cup(s) yogurt, lowfat, plain

bean sprouts, (or alfalfa) on top for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

For hummus, in a blender container or food-processor bowl, combine garbanzo beans, cilantro, lemon or lime juice, water, garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and hot pepper sauce.

Cover; blend or process until smooth. Refrigerate. (Serve any leftovers with crackers or veggies.)

Combine oil, lemon juice, paprika, dash salt, and pepper. Place chicken on an unheated rack of a broiler pan.

Brush both sides of chicken with the oil mixture. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat for 7 minutes.

Turn; broil 5 to 8 minutes more or until chicken is tender and no longer pink. Cool; cut into strips.

To serve, spread hummus over toasted pita; top with the chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, and yogurt.

NOTE: If making a box lunch, Top with bean or alfalfa sprouts instead of yogurt (too messy).

You can use purchased hummus instead of making your own. Look for it in your grocer’s vegetable section.

Make-Ahead Tip: Prepare hummus; cover and chill up to 3 days.

February 10

Wild Mushroom and Gruyere Cheese Omelet

INGREDIENTS:

3 eggs

1T butter

1 cup diced mushrooms

1T finely diced shallots

1T diced bacon

1 cup shredded gruyere cheese

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

In a saute pan heat bacon and shallots until shallots are translucent. Add mushrooms and saute until soft.

In a separate saute pan heat the butter. Whisk three eggs in a small bowl quite liberally. You want the eggs to be almost frothy.

Add the eggs to the heated saute pan with the butter. Let the eggs set up and cook until slightly firm.

Add the mushrooms and shredded cheese to the center of the omelet. Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Fold the omelet in half as you place it onto your plate. Serve with a small mixed greens salad and enjoy!

February 3

Tomato basil three cheese pizza finished with prosciutto

INGREDIENTS:

Pre-baked pizza crust (Boboli brand works well)

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Thinly sliced fresh mozzarella di buffalo cheese

Sliced Roma tomatoes

Fresh, thinly sliced basil leaves

Very thinly sliced prosciutto ham

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Place your pre-baked pizza crust on a baking sheet.

Cover the dough with shredded cheese – leave a small gap at the egdes of the dough so the cheese does not melt over the pizza onto the baking sheet.

Place slices of tomato and fresh mozzarella di buffalo decoratively on top of the pizza.

Bake in the oven until the cheeses melt and the tomatoes are lightly browned.

Remove the pizza from the oven and slice the pizza for service. Now arrange slices of prosciutto and fresh basil atop the pizza and serve.

January 27

Toast Hawaii

INGREDIENTS:

Thickly sliced brioche bread (challah may be substituted)

Butter

Spiral sliced ham

Gouda cheese

Sliced pineapple

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the broiler in the oven.

Butter the sliced brioche bread and layer with sliced ham, sliced pineapple and sliced Gouda cheese.

Place on a baking sheet and toast until the cheese melts.

*Note: This is a favorite from Chef Hubert’s childhood.

January 20

Butternut Squash Filled Ravioli

INGREDIENTS:

Butternut filled raviolis

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

4 T Maple syrup

pinch freshly grated nutmeg

salt and pepper to taste

Freshly toasted hazelnuts

DIRECTIONS:

Cook your ravioli in boiling water. Be gentle with the ravioli so they do not split.

Meanwhile, prepare your sauce while the pasta water is readying to a boil.

In a large sauce pan add heavy cream, maple syrup and fresh nutmeg. Cook over med-high heat to reduce the sauce’s volume by 25%. Stir occasionally.

Remove the ravioli from the boiling water and drain. Gently place the ravioli in the large sauce pan with the sauce. Lightly coat the ravioli with the sauce so that the ravioli absorb the flavors of the sauce.

Place the ravioli in the serving bowls for your family, Garnish each bowl with the freshly toasted hazelnuts.

January 12

Hoisin Glazed Salmon With Julienne Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

Fresh salmon filets

Sesame oil

Hoisin sauce

Carrots, cut into fine julienne strips

Zucchini, cut into fine julienne strips

Squash, cut into fine julienne strips

Bell peppers, cut into fine julienne strips

Leeks, cut into fine julienne strips

Olive oil

Fresh Ginger

Salt and pepper

Fresh cilantro, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Marinate salmon filet in hoisin sauce. Be sure the filet is well coated.

Heat a sauté pan with 3T olive oil and add the veggies with ginger. Season with salt and pepper.

In another pan add 3T sesame oil and heat. Once warm add the marinated salmon. Heat two

minutes on each side to cook to medium.

Serve with julienne vegetables. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

January 6

Maple Glazed Pork Chop With Root Vegetable Ragout

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cubed carrots

1 cup cubed celery root

1 cup cubed white onion

1 cup cubed turnip

1 cup cubed golden yukon potatoes

1 cup coarsely chopped leeks

1/2 cup olive oil

coarsely chopped fresh herbs

2 T butter

12 ounce pork chops

1/2 cup maple syrup

salt and pepper

fresh parsley

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Place the root vegetables, onion and potatoes in large mixing bowl and toss with olive oil and fresh herbs.

Arrange the mixture on a large baking sheet and roast until the vegetables are tender.

Toss the mixture once or twice to ensure even roasting.

Heat butter in large skillet. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper. Place the chops in the hot skillet and sear both sides.

Add the maple syrup to the skillet and coat both sides of the pork chops.

Place the entire skillet in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes and cook the pork to medium.

To serve: Place the vegetable ragout on the plates with the pork chops. Pour the pan drippings over the meat.

Garnish with fresh parsley.