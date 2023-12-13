COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective feeds more than half a million people in the state each year.

There are hundreds of locations where they can go to receive free food including at the eight different Mid-Ohio Market locations and at food pantries. The food collective has over 600 partner agencies that distribute food directly to individuals and their families.

Gabrielle Phifer spoke with a customer at In His Presence Ministries to learn how the food pantry is helping her and her dad.