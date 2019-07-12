Flexible Job Opportunities with Upshift

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Upshift

It’s a mobile app re-defining what it means to find a job.

Upshift is truly the next generation of work, giving you control over when you work and who you work for.

And for thousands of people in Central Ohio, it’s connecting them with companies that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

WEBSITE: Upshift

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools