POWELL, OH (WCMH) -- Picture it; 130 trees wrapped in lights, six houses, 7.5 acres, six miles of extension cords, 5,000 feet of CAT5 cable and nearly three months to hang. You can check out the free drive-through light display in Powell, Ohio.

One of the creators of the LDP light show, Byron Gunter, started saving his allowance money to buy Christmas lights. Soon, his display grew into a community attraction.