The Importance of Lower Triglycerides to Your Health and Wellness

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

You may count your calories and study the nutrition labels but are you watching all the right things?

Dr. Fit explains the importance of your triglyceride levels to your health and wellness.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.