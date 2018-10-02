The DNA Diet, How Your Genes Play a Big Role in Your Weight

Dr. Fit For Life

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The secret to your weight loss might be the same reason your eyes are blue.  How your genes play a big role in your weight.

A new test and your personalized DNA Diet can get you on the track to losing weight and a healthier lifestyle.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic  

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools