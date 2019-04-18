The Connection Between Food and Mood

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” The famous Virginia Woolf wrote those words and man, was she onto something!

Your food truly does impact every facet of your life, including your mood.

Nutritionist and weight loss specialist, Dr. Armon Shayesteh joined us with more.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.