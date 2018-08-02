Reducing Painful Gout Flare-ups with the Right Diet

Dr. Fit For Life

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

If you get painful inflammation flare-ups in your joints, you may have gout.  This is often triggered by the food and drink you consume.

Dr. Fit breaks down the causes of gout, the risks of not controlling it and how a specialized diet can reduce flare-ups.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic 

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools