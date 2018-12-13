How Your Diet Affects Your Sleep

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

A bad night of sleep, followed by bad lunch and dinner choices. It can become a cycle you need to break for your health and well being.

Dr. Fit explains how your diet can affect your sleep and how a customized diet plan will change your life for the better.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.