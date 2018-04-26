How to Know if You Have Metabolic Syndrome and Then Getting Yourself on the Track to Good Health

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

Nearly 50 million Americans have metabolic syndrome but most don’t even know it. It’s a cluster of conditions that increases your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

But with lifestyle and diet changes, you can improve your odds dramatically.

