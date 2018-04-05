Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic

Know the difference between good and bad cholesterol and how each can impact your health.

Get on the path the wellness with help from a doctor at Fit for Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.