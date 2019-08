There’s a certain four-letter word that makes nearly everyone cringe a little inside. That word is diet! So we’re not going to go there today, instead, we’re embracing a new lifestyle with a little guidance.

Dr. Armon Shayesteh is the founder of Fit for Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic. He discusses the consequences of living an unhealthy lifestyle and how we can get our weight and our life back under control.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic