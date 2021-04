Sponsored Content by Karyopharm

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that is more common than most people realize. It’s tough to diagnose and treatments are limited.

But that’s about to change, as the first new treatment option in five years is showing big promise.

Robyn Haines recently talked with the Chief of Hematology and Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and a very busy mother of 6 who lives with the disease and it’s ups and downs, every day.

