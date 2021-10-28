Sponsored Content by Amazon

When Climate Pledge Arena opened Oct 22, the city of Seattle and its sports and events community gained 800,000 square feet of “green” space, all under one 44-million-pound repurposed roof.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, featuring a “rain to rink” reclaimed rainwater ice system, and committing to eliminating zero-use plastics by 2024, the arena promises to set the standard for sustainability among the world’s large event venues.

When gates opened for the grand opening, Coldplay serenaded guests who enjoyed another of the arena’s sustainability efforts: food sourced locally on a seasonal basis to support regional farmers and producers.

WEBSITE: Climate Pledge Arena