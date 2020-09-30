First Ever FDA-Approved Treatment for Peanut Allergy Now Available

Sponsored Content by Aimmune Therapeutics

More than 1.6 million children and teens in the U.S. with peanut allergy grapple with the serious and potentially life-threatening consequences of accidental exposure to peanuts on a daily basis.

Earlier this year, the U.S. FDA approved the first oral immunotherapy (OIT) for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanuts in patients aged 4 through 17 years. OIT is a medical therapy that aims to desensitize the individual

via the gradual introduction of increasing amounts of the allergenic protein of the problem food to reduce the risk of severe allergic reactions.

