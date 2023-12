Sponsor: St. Vincent Prep Academy

More than 125 years ago, a group of kindhearted nuns embarked on a mission on the near east side of Columbus. That mission: to care for children in need.

Today, the mission of St. Vincent Family Services has expanded in ways those founders could hardly imagine. And yet, at its heart, they remain focused on the youngest lives in our community. One of the ways they impact is through their specialized academy.