Finding the Insurance Plan That Fits Your Life

Sponsored Content by HealthMarkets Columbus

Open enrollment is in full swing in the health care marketplace.

That means everyone has options to consider and choices to make.

HealthMarkets is a free service that will help you sort through everything and find the right plan for you.

WEBSITE: HealthMarkets

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

